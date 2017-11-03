Kilkenny councillors back local mother's 'CPR for teachers' campaign

Local councillors have given their full support to a campaign organised by a Ferrybank mother to make CPR and First Aid training mandatory for school teachers.

Maria Condon’s daughter Isabelle (6) has a medical condition which can affect her breathing. She would not be here today if not for lifesaving CPR on numerous occasions.

When Isabelle started school, Maria went into Slieverue and offered CPR instruction to others herself. She would like it to see such training made compulsory for teachers and SNAs.

The Condon family, including little Isabelle, patiently sat in the public gallery during the most recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council. Cllr Melissa O’ Neill, who previously raised the issue at a Piltown meeting, had brought a Notice of Motion calling on the Government to introduce such a programme.

"I welcome the Condon family here today," she said, before reading the motion:

“That Kilkenny County Council writes to the Minister of Health Simon Harris, the Minister of Education Richard Bruton and the Minister for Social Protection Katherine Zappone to put into consideration collectively a compulsory training program of occupational first aid training for all teachers and SNAs that are physically capable to provide CPR, in both primary and secondary schools throughout Ireland. In consideration with recent statistics- 15 people a day die from sudden death syndrome and 125 people die a year from choking. We believe that this responsibility lies with all 3 Ministers as in education, health and putting children first.“

The Notice of Motion was unanimously supported by the other members, and passed.