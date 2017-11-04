Claire Cahill and Michelle Long named overall winners at Kilkenny People of the Year awards

Two mothers who work tirelessly to raise awareness around a medical conditon, Scoliosis, and who campaign for reduced waiting lists were announced as the overall winners of the Kilkenny People of the Year awards yesterday evening.

Caothaoirleach David Fitzgerald congratulated Claire Cahill and Michelle Long for their trojan work and presented them with their award at the ceremony, which took place at the Newpark Hotel.

The women founded the Scoliosis Advocacy Network to highlight the need for better access to treatment and to provide support to children living with the condition and their families.

Other winners were: Shelia Ryan (Charity), Patricia Owens (Community), Cois Nore and Kells Kings (Volunteerism),James Hennessy (Environment), Triona Quirke (Social Awareness), The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee (Historical Education) and Shane Prendergast (Courage).