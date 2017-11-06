Kilkenny man makes appeal over lost wedding ring

A Kilkenny man who lost his wedding ring last Thursday is hoping to track it down through social media.

The ring was lost in the city centre on Thursday - the owner frequented a number of licensed premises in the John Street area of the city on Thursday evening and was also shopping in the city centre earlier in the day.

It is a platinum engraved ring and has 'massive sentimental value to the owner' who is offering a large cash reward for its return.

Anyone with information can contact the owner at kerin.michael@yahoo.com