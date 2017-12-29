New witnesses emerge following heartfelt plea by family of murdered Kilkenny mother

A number of new witnesses have been identified following a heartfelt plea for information from the family of murdered mother of two, Marie Tierney.

The young woman was reported missing from her home on October 22, 1984 by her husband Jim. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.

Statements from a number of witnesses report that the car abandoned at Newpark from 11pm on October 21.

Earlier this month her family participated in a special Crimecall reconstruction which re-examined the circumstances surrounding her murder.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told The Kilkenny People that there had been ‘a fantastic response’ to the appeal.

“We have identified a number of new witnesses and lines of enquiry and we expect to make significant progress in the New Year.”

It is understood that a number of the witnesses have been interviewed by investigating gardaí over the Christmas period

Specialist experts have been drafted in, including in the area of forensics to help solve the murder.

"We are using the lens of present day techniques in this criminal investigation. This gives us tools to help solve this crime, which were not available 33 years ago," added Supt Hughes.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.