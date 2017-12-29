Status Yellow wind warning for Kilkenny due to Storm Dylan

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'wind' warning for a number of counties, including Kilkenny, for tomorrow night.

Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100km/h on Saturday night and into early on Sunday morning.

The weather warning is valid from: Saturday, December 30 at 9pm to Sunday, December 31 at 6am.

A Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Connacht and some of the more northern counties.