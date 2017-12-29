Status Yellow wind warning for Kilkenny due to Storm Dylan
Met Eireann has issued the warning due to gusts
Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100km/h
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'wind' warning for a number of counties, including Kilkenny, for tomorrow night.
Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100km/h on Saturday night and into early on Sunday morning.
The weather warning is valid from: Saturday, December 30 at 9pm to Sunday, December 31 at 6am.
A Status Orange wind warning will be in place for Connacht and some of the more northern counties.
