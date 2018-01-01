2017 Review - July: Good weather continues and Kilkenny gets a new Mayor of the City

This month (July 2017), history was made at Kilkenny Rotary Club as Roisin McQuillan became its first female president.

A new report from the South East Economic Monitor found that Kilkenny was in a state of ‘relative economic’ decline, due to a number of factors including an absence of adequate numbers of IDA-supported jobs and a low Higher Education capacity.

The contract was signed on a new €10 million investment for the water supply in Thomastown and Inistioge.

St Kieran's College past pupils met up for a reunion, while Father Tommy Maher’s legacy was celebrated as the new senior hurling pitch was named after him.

Kilkenny got a new Mayor of the City this month, with Michael Doyle taking the chains from outgoing mayor Patrick O’ Neill.

There was a real note of sorrow as word broke of the end of the Puss Club after 53 years in operation.

A contract was awarded for interim safety works on the N24 Piltown bypass, while there was growing anger here over the lack of 24/7 cardiac care in the south-east. A ceremony took place in the Castle Park to mark the National Day of Commemoration

More good news arrived for Castlecomer as work began on the multi-million euro Avalon House Hotel development.

The decent weather continued this month but brought with it one sour note when a young lifeguard was attacked and knocked into the water at a swimming area in Kilkenny City.

There was shock in Callan as Gardaí investigated an incident in which cattle were killed by joyriders.

The Fairytale Festival took place at Shankill Castle in Paulstown, drawing a huge crowd of excited children.