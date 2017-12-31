2017 Review: April - Waterford landgrab repelled as Coveney calls off county change

Kilkenny gave a collective sigh of relief when it emerged Waterford’s attempted landgrab had failed.

At the start of April the then Minister for Planning, Housing and Local Government, Simon Coveney announced that the proposed boundary changes recommended by the Boundary committee would not be considered - Stopping Waterford’s attempt to secure 5,000 Kilkenny acres in its tracks.

Minister Coveney made his announcement prior to attending a constituency meeting of the Fine Gael party at the Rhu Glenn, Sieverue, in the heart of the disputed territory.

Meanwhile following a number of incidents of animal cruelty approximately 250 people took to the streets of Kilkenny in a peaceful protest. Local woman, Suzi Whyte organised the protest to highlight the importance of animal welfare. Animal rights campaigners also met with local politicans to discuss what can be done at a local level to prevent any further incidents of animal cruelty.

In a positive news story The Kilkenny People on how Maisie Pepper, a three-legged dog who was found starving and abandoned has been nursed back to good health.

Later on in the month exciting new plans were announced for Castlecomer Discovery Park - a non-for-profit social enterprise in the north of the county.

After some controversy people also were given the chance to run over St Francis Bridge, prior to the official opening.

The race, which unoffically launched the city’s new bridge, saw more than 400 people line up for the start gun at the top of the new road linking the Castlecomer Road to Wolfe Tone Street.

In April the Kilkenny Rose was also selected and she was an incredibly popular choice. Tara Roche was announced the Kilkenny Rose for 2017 at the selection night at the Ormonde Hotel.

It was also announced in April that an extraordinary women, living in Kilkenny, born in Poland, educated in London and with a lifelong love of France was to receive a knighthood.

Dr Therese White, an anaesthetist at Aut Even Hospital is to be honoured by the French governement and was made a member of The Ordre des Palmes Academiques. Therese White is the president of Alliance Francaise in Kilkenny.

More good news was announced in April with plans unveiled for a new monument to honour James Hoban. The world-renowned architect, who hailed from Cuffesgrange, famously designed the home of the US President in Washington DC. The monument will be located at the top of Green Street.