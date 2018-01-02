Delight as two bouncing babies born in Kilkenny on New Year's Day

There was delight for two families in St Luke’s Hospital on New Year’s Day with the arrival of bouncing new babies — one girl and one boy.

Baby Ali Tomasina Agar was the first baby born here in 2018. She was born at 6.06am, weighing a healthy 6lb 6 oz.

The new baby arrived one day early to the delight of parents Jade Fitzpatrick, from Carlow town, and her partner Nigel Agar, from Coon. The name ‘Tomasina’ is after Jade’s father.

Proud new mother Jade is travelling home today (Wednesday) with her new arrival — her first child.

Meanwhile, at 1.40pm, Sean Michael O’ Dwyer came into the world weighing 8lbs and 11oz, just one day after his due date. His parents, Mick and Deirdre, had decided not to know if they were expecting a boy or a girl, and they were overjoyed with their son.

Mick O'Dwyer from Kilkenny with his new son at St Luke's General Hospital on New Year's Day

Mick is originally from Piltown, and the family now live in Ninemilehouse in Tipperary.

“He’s brilliant now — he’s feeding away and sleeping,” said the delighted dad, who is hoping to have Sean and Deirdre home for the weekend.