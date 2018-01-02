Olympic boxer to speak at talk at St John's Church in Kilkenny

Olympic boxer Kenny Egan won a silver medal at the Games in Beijing will speak at an event at St John’s Church on Wednesday (January 3).

The famous athlete, who retired in 2013 from boxing has spoken openly in the past about his battle with alcohol and the negative impact his partying had on his life.

He now works as an addiction counsellor and as a Fine Gael councillor in South Dublin and lives in Dublin with his wife Karen, their daughter Kate and Karen's daughter Kelis.

The talk, which is an annual event and promotes postitve mental health is organised by Cllr Joe Malone. The evening will commence at 7.30pm when Cllr Malone will invite the congregation to light candles in a symbolic gesture.

Music will be performed by Trish Buggy, Alan Hayes and Billy Carrigan before Kenny Egan takes to the podium in what promises to be an uplifting and inspiring evening. All are welcome to attend.

Former speakers include Angela Hayes who shared her story and the impact that the tragic deaths of her husband and son had on her and her family. Following this the Thomas Hayes Trust was founded which resulted in the establishment of Teac Tom, a house which offers support to those affected by suicide.

The event started in 2012 when Cork hurler Conor Cusack spoke of his struggles with depression and last year soccer player, Mikey Drennan spoke at the event.

The talks are organised by Cllr Joe Malone and a team of dedicated volunteers.