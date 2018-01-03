IBAL: Kilkenny climbs back up to sixth place and is 'Cleaner than European Norms'

The latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter, published this morning, shows Kilkenny has improved its position to sixth, and is again 'Cleaner than European Norms'.

“Kilkenny continues to be a model for others to follow," says the An Taisce report.

"Anybody arriving either by train or any of the roads surveyed will have been met with very good sites, creating a positive first impression of Kilkenny. This high standard was sustained for almost all of the remaining sites surveyed.

"These sites didn’t just score well with regard to litter but also with regard to presentation and maintenance e.g. Kilkenny Castle Grounds, ‘Smarter Travel Bridge’ Environs and High Street – the latter was very attractively laid out with the wide paving and single lane traffic creating a ‘calm’ environment.”

It's a reversal of fortunes from September's survey which saw the city slide down the table to 15th position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities. Back in September 2016, Kilkenny topped the charts.

According to this latest survey, 2017 saw falls in the prevalence of fast food wrappers, plastic bottles and dog fouling. Chewing gum, cigarette butts and cans, however, continue to be major sources of litter.

Conor Horgan of IBAL has also warned that 'dumping is the new litter'.

"Also, dumping is on the increase, and the more we ask people to pay for waste disposal the greater an issue it is likely to become," he said.

"It may not be as widespread, but dumping is the new litter in many respects.”

Ennis, Roscommon and last year’s winner Kildare are vying for the title of Ireland’s Cleanest Town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.