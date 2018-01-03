Kilkenny volunteers needed to join the Aware Support Line

Aware, Ireland’s leading organisation providing support, education and information services about depression and bipolar disorder, is seeking volunteers in the Kilkenny area, to join the Aware Support Line team and be a voice of hope for people seeking mental health support.

Aware relies on the passion and dedication of its volunteers to ensure that the organisation can continue to provide free support services nationwide, essential services that have a profound impact on individuals and families throughout Ireland.

The Aware Support Line is a crucial, free service providing callers with telephone support and information about issues relating to their own mood or the mood of a friend or family member who may be experiencing depression, bipolar disorder or other mood related conditions.

According to the latest estimates from WHO, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability, affecting more than 300 million people worldwide and 450,000 (1 in 10) people in Ireland alone. A further 45,000 (1 in 100) people have a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. As a result, Aware has seen a 20% increase in the volume of calls to their dedicated support line, in the past twelve months alone. In order to manage this increase and ensure no calls go unanswered, Aware must add a new phone line to their current service to meet this demand.

“The Aware Support Line is a crucial lifeline to the one in ten people in Ireland experiencing depression,” said Brid O’Meara, Director of Services, Aware.

“We know that it takes a huge amount of courage for callers to make that initial first contact with us, and without more volunteers and an additional phone line we are running the risk of those calls going unanswered.”

As part of the recruitment process, potential volunteers will be guided through a series of training sessions that will empower them with the tools they need to respond to callers in a helpful way. Volunteers will be trained to point callers in the right direction to get the help they need and most importantly to be there to listen.

To get involved simply visit: www.aware.ie/volunteering or phone Aware on 01-6617211.