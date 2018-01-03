St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny remains most overcrowded ED today according to Trolleywatch

For the second day in a row, the Emergency Department at St Luke's General Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country, according to figures from the INMO.

Trolleywatch shows 54 patients on trolleys and wards at the Kilkenny hospital today - three fewer than yesterday, but still more than any other hospital.

A statement yesterday from the Ireland East Hospital Group said that the hospital has been very busy with emergency presentations and admissions following the Christmas period and over the New Year’s weekend, with 73 admissions to the hospital during New Year's Eve/Day.

"Patients are presenting with a variety of complex needs, however, there is a steady increase in patients presenting with flu symptoms and respiratory type conditions across all age groups," said the statement.

"There is also an increase in the number of frail patients attending with chronic diseases. Management and staff at the hospital are working closely with our community partners to support patients who have completed the acute phase of their treatment to prioritise their discharge to a more appropriate setting, e.g. either home or an alternative care setting.

"Management at the hospital can reassure the public that all patients attending the ED will be seen, and as always, the sickest patients and those requiring urgent treatment and care will be prioritised and seen first. Management would ask that where possible patients with flu-like illness / cold symptoms visit their GP / CareDoc or pharmacist in the first instance. Patients with less complex needs may experience longer waiting times."

The statement also said that St Luke’s is reminding the public that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine for this year if you are pregnant or in a high-risk group. The flu vaccine is available from your GP/pharmacist.

"We would advise the public to refer to the HSE website on care/treatment of cold/flu symptoms: undertheweather.ie."