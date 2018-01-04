Kilkenny gardaí issue appeal in connection with assault

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for assistance following an attack in the town of Callan on December 23.

A public appeal has been made in recent days following the reporting of the violent attack.

The incident which took place at approximately 1am on the morning of December 23 at Prolgue, Callan.

The victim, aged 23, told gardaí that he was struck in the face by an unknown male which resulted in damage to three of his teeth and that he was also struck twice in the back of the head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.