Next Tech Thursday event in Kilkenny to focus on health and design tech

Tech and industry experts and interested parties will gather for another 'Tech Thursday' event next Thursday at Langton's Set Theatre.

Booking is free but places are limited. The last event was a full house so early booking is advisable.

There is an impressive line up of speakers and panel talks for the latest instalment, which will focus on health and design tech. Guests speakers include:

Lorna Ross - Group Director, Fjord: Lorna’s design career has been an interesting journey with stops in the world of fashion, wearable technology and, most recently, health care. She is recognised for her ability to anticipate shifts in the social, cultural and economic context for design.

Maeve O’Gorman - Digital Strategy Manager, Vhi Healthcare: Maeve is head of Digital Strategy for Vhi Healthcare. Working in eBusiness Development, Social Media and general Digital Business Strategy. She also launched the Vhi Facebook Vee app which is an interactive AI for running.

Colin Keogh - Engineer, Researcher, Lecturer, UCD: Colin has been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of Europe’s brightest young people. Named in the Science and Healthcare category and featured for his work towards “using low-cost disruptive technologies to help improve the world.”

Julie O'Donnell - CEO, Medit: Julie is CEO of Medit, a knowledge sharing platform for medical professionals. She most recently spent three years as Global Head of Customer Interaction at the pharma company, Lundbeck. Julie specialises in digital strategy for healthcare organisations and works with most of the top pharmaceutical firms.

Angela Duffy - Investor and Strategic Adviser, NDRC: Angela is an Investor and Strategic adviser at the NDRC. She is a Market Analyst and Tactician with experience in health tech. Previous to the NDRC, Angel worked in Innovation Practices and New Technology Project Management at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology.

The event takes place on January 11 at 7pm at the Set Theatre.