Update: further arrests in Kilkenny under Operation Storm

130 gardaí were involved in the high profile Operation Storm which resulted in 62 arrests across the city and county.

Detectives and uniformed gardaí targeted 29 different locations and seized substantial amounts of property, which they believe is stolen.

Suspects were detained and quizzed in relation to alleged sexual offences and fraud along with theft, drugs-related crime, criminal damage and assault. 14 people have been charged in relation to criminal activity and will appear before Kilkenny District Court at a later date.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes headed up the operation and thanked the public and the community at large for their co-operation and understanding which contribution to the operation’s success.

