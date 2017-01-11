Kilkenny City Scene

THE VILLAGE

MANAGEMENT MEETING

The first club management meeting of 2017 will take place on Monday night next,16th November, starting at 9p.m..As per usual the composition of the new sub-committees for 2017 will be announced to the meeting.

COUNTY SCENE

:Well done to the club's rising star, Luke Scanlon who lined out at centrefield scoring two points for U.C.D. in their defeat to Wexford in Sunday's Walsh Cup clash in Gorey.

Earlier in the week, Conor Browne gave an impressive display when selected at centre back for Kilkenny U-21's in their emphatic victory over D,C.U. in Dunmore.

SYMPATHIES

Sympathies were extended to the Guilfoyle family, 88 Larchfield on the sudden death of Mrs.Ann Guilfoyle (nee McEvoy) while on holidays in Marabella, Spain, last weekend. Ann, along with her husband, Eddie were long serving social members of the club. In recent years when the club decided to take on a sponsorship logo, their son, Richard, became the first sponsor of the club jersey through the popular public house business, The Playwright, in High Street. During the 2016 season, Richie's sons, Eoin and Shane won Kilkenny U-16 leagure titles with the club. To Ann's husband Eddie, and family, Denis, Richie, Andrew, Martina, Eamon, Catherine, Ellen and brother, Jack we extend our deepest sympathies. "Air dheis Dei go raibh a anam dilis"

PARISH CALENDAR

The new 2017 Parish calendar is now available in the porches of the three parish churches. The calendar includes important information on dates of uopcoming religious events during the year.

MUSIC

On Saturday the ever popular, Rockies make a retuurn to the club's stage

LOTTO

Congratulations to Caroline Carroll who won the jackpot of Eu 2,000 when her numbers, 7 :17 :27 were drawn from the drum on Tuesday night. Next week's jackpot reverts to Eu 1,000.

PILATES

New beginners class starts next Wednesday 18th January at 5.30pm. Gael Scoil Osrai, Kilkenny. Call Imelda 087-7650230.

ST JOHNS

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 4,10, 23, 25 and the bonus number was 15. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €8,400 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors.

JUVENILE REGISTRATION 2017 Feb 10th

As the new year begins it’s time to start getting ready for the upcoming season and thoughts turn to returning to the pitches at St. John’s Park. Eddie Maher and his team have been busy with pitch maintenance throughout the off season so that every square inch of the facilities are pristine for the return of our young Gaels, and the welcoming of our new Gaels. The juvenile section is stocking up the equipment store and on Friday February the 10th at 7.30pm all boys and girls u6 to u12 from St. John’s Parish are invited to the club to register their intent for the season ahead with O’Loughlin Gaels GAA & Camogie Clubs. Full details are on the website and the club’s social media pages. There will be an opportunity to get photographs with the Tom Walsh Cup that the seniors hurlers collected after their County Final win, and no doubt aspire to do the same when they complete the new Player Pathway that the club have carefully tailored for its juvenile players. Keep the date free and keep a close eye on the website and here for more details.

Join O’Loughlin Gaels GAA & Camogie Clubs providing Gaelic Sporting and Community Activities for Families of St. Johns Parish and the best parts of Kilkenny City! Check out the clubs Facebook page and website for more details.

ON-LINE CLUB SHOP

The On-line Club Shop can provide you with everything you need for the big day. It’s well stocked with all your essentials in your favourite club’s colours. Training tops, jerseys, jackets, beanies ..they’re all there just log on to the club website and hit the image to bring you into the shop AND your favourite club will also benefit with every sale.

Operation Transformation 2017

Kick start your New Year with a healthy walk! Join us on one of the Operation Transformation Walks in Kilkenny on Saturday January 7th. Walks will take place in the following locations: The Castle Park, Kilkenny City @ 10.30am and Castlecomer Discovery Park at 11am. Walks are approximately 4 to 5km and all fitness levels will be catered for. Each venue will have an 8 week walking programme following the national walk! For further information, please contact Caitriona, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership on 087 9750501. For further information, visit www.krsp.ie or www.rte/ot Not too late to get involved now!

BOOKINGS FOR OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities in the city. With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar & Lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs. Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.. special wedding guests gatherings ..or any group occasion you require. The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

ANNUAL ST. JOHNS PARISH SOCIAL

The Annual Parish Social takes place in Langton House Hotel on Sunday,

29th January, commencing at 8.30 pm.

Tickets will be on sale next weekend at €10 each, which includes Dinner followed by Music and Dancing.

Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Pastoral Council, or at the Sacristy, or at the Parish office

GIVEBLOOD.IE

The IBTS is at present experiencing difficulty in collecting enough voluntary blood donations in order to meet hospital requirements of 3,000 units of blood a week. Please help us make the difference.

The mobile clinic will be at the Newpark Hotel at the following dates:

Sunday 8th January - 12.00 noon to 3.30pm

Monday 9th to Thursday 12th - 4.30pm to 8.00pm

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS CLUB CALENDARS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA 2017 Calendars can be purchased from Kearns Butchers in Ballybought Street for only €5 each. These are nicely produces by our Juvenile players as part of their Transition Year Enterprise Project at CBS Kilkenny and will look good at home or at work…especially if your work colleagues are from a rival club!!!

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie

St Canices

STRICTLY COME DANCING

The Strictly come Dancing event being hosted by Dicksboro GAA club will be held in Cillin Hill on Friday, March 24.

This is a crucial fundraiser for the club and dancers are needed. To ensure it's a success we need at least 36 dancers and at the moment we are well down on that figure.

This is a great event and while it is fun, there is a serious element to it. If you would like to help the club and be part of a very enjoyable project contact club secretary Ed Nolan on 0868773615 or club chairman, Eddie Holohan on 0862586568.

NEW JUVENILE CHAIRMAN

The club is seeking a new juvenile chairman. If interested please contact club secretary, Ed Nolan on 086-8773615 or club chairman, Eddie Holohan on 086-2586568. This is a very important position and very rewarding.

REGISTRATION WEEKEND

All club registrations will be held on the weekend of February 3 and 4. On the Friday night from 7 to 9pm and on the Saturday from 4 to 7pm.

MEDALS NIGHT

Medals will be presented to the successful Junior Bs and intermediate football county champions at 9pm on Saturday, February 4 in the club house. Medals will also be presented to the juniors for winning the Paddy Cahill Cup and the under 21s for winning the northern championship.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

the senior management tam in now in place and consists of manager, Mark Dowling and selectors, Liam Egan (physical trainer), David Carroll and Thos Farell.

CAMOGIE

Election of Officers to Club Executive. Nominations are invited for all posts, from or on behalf of those members, who have indicated their willingness to hold office. Each nomination requires a “Proposer” and a “Seconder”, both of whom are required to be current members of the club. Please note that nominations for Officer positions must be received by the Secretary by 7pm on 16 th January 2017.