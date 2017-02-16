Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

THE TOWN WE LOVE SO WELL

February could well be a month to remember for all of the right reasons economically for the town and environs. An Bord Pleanála will give its decision on the Avalon Hotel, there is unprecedented support locally for the application of Joe & Julie Comerford and an investment of over €5m in the project. What a boost it would be economically to attract even more visitors to the Discovery Park, thus encouraging more visitors to actually stay in our town. Hopefully the pedestrian foot bridge, a long term aspiration in the Local Area Plan for Castlecomer, will now also become a reality. This foot bridge would provide safe connectivity between the Discovery Park and the town centre and facilitate tourism development while simultaneously benefitting vitality and viability. Negotiations are ongoing on both the former Comerama Textile Mills and also the Presentation Convent. It would be a terrific boost to see all three projects through to fruition and an opportunity to regain some badly needed local jobs.

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCES

Nicky Connolly and Sofia Kerr both excelled in their performances at the Leinster Indoors Championships in Athlone at the weekend - Nicky captured the U17 Race Walk title, while Sofia was bronze medallist in the U13 60m final. Video coverage of the 60m sprint final can be viewed on the Castlecomer Athletics club Facebook page. Meanwhile the curtain finally came down on the winter athletics season at the All Ireland B Cross Country Championships in Waterford - Conor Clarke finished 17th in the U17 race, while Molly O'Dornan and Emma Lawlor were members of the Kilkenny U13 team.

ON YOUR MARKS

Castlecomer Credit Union 5 & 10k in aid of the Presentation Convent National School will take place in the Discovery Park on Sunday 26th March. Both races will be chipped and start at 10.30am on the same route as last year. The family 2k will start at 11.30am with the now renowned post-race refreshments.

STARTING SCHOOL

Enrolments now being sought for Presentation Convent NS for 2017 / 2018 school year. Please call to school office for Application form. Thank you.

MIND THE TRACTOR

Castlecomer Community School will hold a Fundraising Tractor Run on Saturday March 4th at 2 p.m. €20 per tractor. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

REGISTRATION NIGHT

Erins Own Club registration for Adults & Juveniles will take place in Ballycomey on Saturday 25th February 7pm – 9pm.Viewing on the night also for our new state of the art gym & dressing rooms. New Members always welcome.

MR. T. BOLAND

The death has occurred in Loughrea, Co. Galway of Tom Boland formerly of Coolbawn.

DATES FOR THE DAIRY

Church of the Immaculate Conception. Sacrament of Confirmation – 1st April at 11 a.m. First Eucharist – Sunday 14th May at 11.30 a.m.

RELAY FOR LIFE

We are very excited about this years Relay...year 5 and a new venue!

This year we Relay on July 15th and 16th at Kilkenny Rugby Club. Relay is a fantastic family orientated event which raises funds for the Irish Cancer Society

We Celebrate Life and Survivorship, we Remember our nearest and dearest at the beautiful Candle of Hope ceremony and we Fight Back through community education and giving HOPE to those who may get a cancer diagnosis in the future.

We would love to see you and a team of 15 to 20 friends , colleagues or family join us and other people from around Kilkenny at the Rugby Club for 24 hours of Fun filled joy and community spirit.

If you have any questions or are interested in submitting a team please contact relayforlifekilkenny@gmail.com

Or message via our Facebook page at Relay for life Kilkenny.

LIBRARY LATEST

Junior Book Club resumes on Tuesday March 2nd at 3.30. Open to boys/girls aged 8-12 years. Come along for a chat, a raffle and some great reads! We have a private community meeting space available to community groups and individuals during library opening hours, including our late evening Tuesday till 8pm. Poetry Aloud is an event which will take place in Castlecomer Library at the end of April. Read a poem you love and tell us why. If interested in participating ring 056 4440561 if you wish to get involved. Our new Library management system Sierra is now up and running. This opens the gateway to a wider selection of materials to borrow from Libraries across Ireland. If you are having any problems with online renewals and requests we would be glad to be of assistance. Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

GAA LOTTO

The Erins Own Lotto jackpot is €7,600. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee.

SPLIT THE POT

We’re back and this weeks winner of €50 is Chloe Phelan C/O Bingo. Play your part in helping the local Tidy Towns Committee and Youth Cafe Project by playing split the pot. Boxes are now in Dick Dooley Butchers, Post Office, Curl Up & Dye, David O’Rourkes, Credit Union and Brendan Downey Barbers. Draw each Thursday at weekly bingo in the Community Hall.

SATURDAY STUDY

Castlecomer Supervised Study continues every Saturday in The Enterprise Centre, Kilkenny Road. Study runs from 10.00 until 2.45 and is open to ALL second level students. Contact 0876342438 for bookings and any further information.

PASTORAL COUNCIL

A meeting of the Pastoral Council will be held on Monday February 20th at 8 p.m. in the Parish Centre. Ms. Gemma Mulligan the Diocesan Co-Ordinator of the Pastoral Plan will attend.

BACK ON SONG

Deen Celtic A responded in the best possible manner to the recent wobble in the League with a resounding 4-0 win over Stoneyford to claim a semi-final spot in the prestigious Pat Maher Memorial Shield Competition. Celtic dominated throughout in a welcome return to form and were worthy winners courtesy of second half goals from Colin Phelan (2), Steven Daly and Sub Mark Delany. In a solid team performance the centre back pairing of Michael Moran and John Deevy were most impressive. Team – Robbie Lynch, Darragh Stone, Eoin Brennan, Michael Moran, John Deevy, John Doheny, Jamie Holohan, Peter McPhillips, Michael McDonald, Steven Daly, Colin Phelan.

Subs ; Jason Carroll, Mark Delaney, Gavin Mackey. Meanwhile Deen Celtic B went down 3-2 to Ormondevilla in a Division 3 tie in the Prince Grounds. Celtic fell 2-0 down but got back to parity with a brace of goals from the experienced David Lynch only to be caught out when the visitors pinched the points with a late winner. Next weeks fixtures Saturday 2.30 p.m. U-19 Deen Celtic V Highview Athletic ; Sunday 2.30 p.m. Ballacolla V Deen Celtic B.

GOLFING ANECDOTES

The par three fifteenth hole in Castlecomer has possibly recorded more “hole in one” tee shots than any other par three on the course. As the aspect of the green faces the tee box, golfers get to enjoy the experience first hand, unlike the seventeenth, where the green sod is unseen from the tee box.

A number of years ago, Course Manager, Michael Doheny struck his seven iron tee shot quite well. The ball bounced a couple of times and rolled in to the hole. He, his partners, Noel Brennan and Michael Dermody were obviously excited.

What ensued afterwards was incredible, literally. Michael Dermody hit the tee shot safely onto the green - no surprise there! Noel Brennan mishit his tee shot and the ball trickled beyond the ladies’ tee box. He proceeded to hit a recovery shot. The ball hit the flagstick quite hard - metal flagsticks in those days! - and the spinning ball dropped into the hole for a “birdie” two!

What followed, was extraordinary by any standard? Noel’s “birdie” ball stayed in the hole but dislodged the “ hole-in-one” ball and propelled it out of the hole to a position about three feet from the pin! A great story, you might agree! Get out your rule books and sort that one out.

By the way, the “stump” alluded to in last week’s issue has been confirmed as a Lebanese Cedar tree. It was sowed under the stewardship of Lady Ann Wandesforde circa the year 1800, when, incidentally, she undertook a major tree planting programme on her estate including the golf club and Castlecomer Discovery Park. Surely a lady of vision!

Course manager, Michael Doheny, Colin Hughes, green keeper and others replaced the Lebanese Cedar with a Lebanese Cedar, planted approximately two metres to its west, so Lady Anne’s contribution hasn’t been forgotten.

Kindly e-mail your own lucky golf shots or stories to jkradharcnacoille@yahoo.ie

Management Committee: Chairperson/Captain Liam Mooney, Hon Sec., Gerrie Dunne, Hon Treas., Noel Rothwell, President, Honoria Fogarty, Lady Captain Betty Owens, V. Capt., Seamus Brennan, Lady V. Capt., Margaret O'Keeffe, Eamon Breen, Ellen Phelan, Delia O'Donohoe, Martin Rowe, Tony Carr, Phil Shore and Victor Smyth;

Men's Committee: Captain, Liam Mooney. Sec., Matt Dooley, Treas. Noel Rothwell, Comp Sec., Eamon Breen, Handicap Sec., Paul Campion, Vice Capt., Seamus Brennan, Gerrie Dunne, Willie O'Gorman, Shay Kennedy, Paul Rice, Gerry O'Keeffe, Tom Peterson and John Kelly;

Ladies Committee: Lady Captain, Betty Owens, Lady V. Capt., Margaret O’ Keeffe, Sec., Maureen Norton, Treas. Margaret Furlong, Comp Sec., Ann Ring, Handicap Sec., Susan Boland, President, Honoria Fogarty, Ellen Phelan, Theresa Manning, Helen Dunne, Jo Costigan, Helen Murphy and Patricia Brennan.

CAPTAINS’

DRIVE IN

Joint captains, Mr. Liam Mooney and Ms. Betty Owens invite all golfers, family members and supporters to the golf club for the “drive - in” on Sunday, 26th. February. This 9 hole scramble competition should prove most enjoyable. See notice board for details. It sets the new golf year in motion. It is an occasion to really look forward to. Everyone in the Club wish Liam and Betty a wonderful day and equally marvellous year’s golf, comraderie and fun. COURSE MAINTENANCE Course Manager, Mr. Michael Doheny has invited volunteers to work on the course each Thursday morning, with assembly in the carpark at 10.30am., weather permitting. It is advisable to bring wellies and work gear. The invitation is open to everyone.

SUICIDE AWARENESS

Gathabawn Rural Development Group; Present a night on Suicide Awareness in Gathabawn National School on Wednesday 22nd February at 8.30pm Guest Speaker Angela Hayes will share her story of suicide and how it affected her life. Angela will be also accompanied by a Physcotherapist / counsellor from Teac Tom that will inform people about the services and support that Teac Tom provide

Followed by Presentation of St Stephens Day Walks Sponsorship. All are welcome and invited to this event