Cars sales down, but optimism strong

In all, 862 new cars, or 2.21% of the national market, were sold in Kilkenny during January.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) said the 171 car sales figures for January are -1.7% (39,019) compared to January 2016 (39,722).

Light commercials are currently -2.4% (6,394) compared to January last year (6,555), while HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are -6.3% (456) for January in comparison to the same time last year (487).

The top sellers in Kilkenny during January were - 1 Hyundai Tucson; 2 Ford Focus; 3 Toyota Corolla; 4 Nissan Qashqui; 5 Kia Sportage; 6 Volkswagen Golf.

The top selling makes nationally during January were - 1 Hyundai 4,596 units; 2 Toyota 4,473; 3 Ford 4,381; 4 Volkswagen 3,745; 5 Nissan 2,999; 6 Renault 2,723.

The best selling models nationally were - 1 Hyundai Tucson; 2 Forde Focus; 3 Ford Fiesta; 4 Nissan Qashqui; 5 Volkswagen Golf; 6 Toyota Corolla.

Alan Greene SIMI President said the Motor Industry continues to be a strong contributor to employment with 40,800 people employed throughout Ireland. Last year the industry contributed €1.5 billion to the Exchequer in car sales alone.

He felt 2017 was always going to be a more cautious year for businesses, right across the economy, but there was a steady start in January and hopefully things were on track for another good year.