Ford pile on the style with dashing new ST-Line models

Ford have launched a new ST-Line model range in Ireland.

The line features vehicles with sporty styling inspired by Ford Performance and offering a range of powerful and efficient EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel powertrain options.

ST-Line versions of some of Ford’s most popular models - Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and Kuga are now available from dealerships across the country.

Delivering bold exterior and interior designs inspired by Ford’s acclaimed Fiesta ST and Focus ST performance models, the new ST-Line range is designed for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models – but do not require the full performance delivered by optimised ST engines and chassis with sports technologies.

The ST-Line range is offered with a range of powerful engines.

These include Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine; sport suspension and body styling; unique alloy wheel designs and sport seats, sport steering wheel and alloy pedals for the interior.

The Ford Kuga

“With our new ST-Line range even more customers can experience sporty style and driving dynamics inspired by our most exciting Ford Performance line-up ever, that includes models such as the Focus RS, Fiesta ST200 and Ford GT supercar,” said Ciarán McMahon, chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“With its sporty looks, extra powered engines and good value, I am sure our new ST-Line range will appeal to a broad range of buyers.”

The new Ford ST-Line models are available only with high-power engine derivatives that complement the enhanced driving dynamics delivered by sport suspension.

For example, the Fiesta ST-Line model boasts Ford’s award-winning 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine with higher power outputs of 100PS and 125PS.

For the Focus ST-Line, diesel powertrains on offer include a 120PS 1.5 litre TDCi or a 2.0 litre 150PS option.

“The new ST-Line range will offer customers a chance to enjoy the famous fun-to-drive characteristics and great looks of Ford’s performance models in an exciting and affordable package with a broad range of petrol and diesel engines,” concluded McMahon.

Spec and price

Ford Performance car cues abound in the ST-Line specification, including exclusive rock alloy wheels; body-coloured styling kit; sports suspension; sports-style seats; black headliner; sports pedals and ambient lighting.

Sample pricing for ST-Line range:

Ford Fiesta ST-Line - 5-door 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol 100PS 99g/km starts from €21,350

Ford Focus ST-Line - 5-door 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol 125PS 108g/km starts from €24,875; 5-door 1.5 TDCi 120PS 98g/km starts from €25,920; 5-door 2.0 TDCi 150PS 105g/km starts from €27,370

Ford Mondeo ST-Line - 5-door 2.0 TDCi 150PS 112g/km starts from €34,295; 5-door 2.0 TDCi 180PS 117g/km starts from €36,845; estate 2.0 TDCi 150PS 119g/km starts from €35,495.

Ford Kuga ST-Line - 5-door 1.5 litre TDCi 120PS 115g/km starts from €36,145; 5-door 2.0 litre TDCi 150PS 122g/km starts from €38,725; 5-door 1.5 litre EcoBoost petrol 150PS 143g/km starts from €40,500.