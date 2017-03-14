This is it, the dashing new Arteon

The new Arteon was the highlight by the Volkswagen brand at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Both elegant and dynamic, it offers a remarkable amount of space and comfort with its coupé-like lines.

The newly developed fastback model has the latest generation driver assistance systems, which in the past have been reserved for higher car classes.

In addition, the new Tiguan Allspace – with much more space for luggage and up to seven passengers and impressive flexibility - had heads turning.

VW insist the new Arteon has the proportions of a Gran Tourismo with a highly functional overall concept.

It offers the latest infotainment features and semi-automated driving functions.

Frameless side windows, a wrap-around bonnet and finely detailed dynamic lines in the style of a GT define the look of the new Arteon.

The wide-opening rear hatch that is hinged at the top gives easy access to the 563-litre luggage compartment that is best-in-class.

The long wheelbase of 2,841 mm enables a remarkably generous interior architecture for the body form that creates a spacious feeling with lots of headroom and legroom at all five seat positions.

The R-Line and Elegance equipment lines positioned above the base version further accentuate the sporty and elegant character of the new Volkswagen model.

The latest generation driver assistance systems are celebrating their premiere in the Arteon, such as the further developed Emergency Assist and the further developed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) which control the car’s speed while taking route data and speed limits into account.

In addition, there are premium features such as a navigation system with a glass cover and full-LED headlights.

Available as an option for the first time are predictive cornering lights with predictive control.

Thanks to camera-based information and navigation data, the bend is already illuminated before the driver steers into it.

The engine range comprises three turbocharged TSI petrol and three TDI diesel engines.

All are transversely-mounted four-cylinder engines with direct fuel injection and cover a power range from 150 PS1 to 280 PS2.

The highest power level engine is coupled to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG) and 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard.

Tiguan Allspace

Now Volkswagen is adding to its Tiguan model range. It is the new Tiguan Allspace and is showing the model in an optional 7-seat version.

With a 109mm longer wheelbase and 215 mm longer exterior length, the new model version offers space for more luggage, more passengers and more flexibility.

The Tiguan Allspace – with its modified front end and side lines – is an appealing and ideal alternative for all who previously had to rely on a van because of the amount of space they required.

The new Tiguan Allspace has more standard features than the previous Tiguan.

Even in the Trendline base version there are additional features such as roof rails (in black), the Composition Colour media system with Connectivity Package (phone and USB interfaces), a multifunction steering wheel, sophisticated trapezoidal tailpipe trims, LED daytime running lights and a variable cargo floor.

Making an even larger jump in features are the Comfortline (including electrically operated tailgate, silver roof rails) and Highline (like Comfortline but including full-LED headlights and Keyless Access locking and starting system) equipment lines.

In addition, the SUV model series is also launching with a new generation infotainment system.

The top Discover Pro system is the first in this class to offer gesture control.

The performance range of the Tiguan Allspace starts at 150 PS and reaches 240 PS.

Along the same lines as the classic Tiguan, the new Tiguan Allspace is also launching with front-wheel and all-wheel drive.

The front-wheel drive versions of the SUV can manage large trailer loads of up to 2,200 kg depending on the engine version; in the all-wheel drive Tiguan Allspace this figure increases up to 2,500 kg.

The new SUV will launch in first European countries beginning in September. Advanced sales start in May.