Texaco invite motorists on 'road to adventure'

Texaco is inviting motorists to take a ‘road to adventure’ in a new forecourt promotion now running at participating service stations across the country.

Said to provide proof that the forecourt sector is as active as ever in its drive to win new customers and retain the loyalty of others, motorists purchasing fuel valued €30 or more are being offered the opportunity to win one of eight week-long holidays to Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast.

Each holiday is valued at €3,000, with no limit on the number of entries any one motorist can make.

Using latest smart phone technology, those purchasing the qualifying amount of fuel are asked to upload a picture of their receipt to a dedicated website together with name and contact details thereby eliminating the need for form filling or mailing.



Running until early-May, winners can decide the dates and details of their holiday which must be booked before the end of August and taken before the end of August next year.