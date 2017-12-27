Concerns raised over road safety at bend in Slieverue

A local councillor has raised concern over road safety at Hartley’s Cross in Slieverue.

Cllr Ger Frisby was welcoming an update on the roads programme in the area and all the works that have been completed, when he expressed concern over the ‘dangerous condition of the bend’ at Hartley’s Cross.

“There are more accidents there, and something has to be done,” he said.

“There are cars spinning there everyday.”

The Fianna Fail councillor said it needed to be a priority or there was going to be a serious accident.

Responding, area engineer Ian Gardner said the council had carried out retexturing work at Hartley’s Cross last year. He said much of the issue was to do with speeding, people driving too fast for what is a deceptive bend.

“I’m thinking more of a traffic-calming scheme rather than resurfacing,” he said.

A considerable body of work has been done in the Piltown Municipal District in recent weeks, including patching, signage and drainage maintenance. In addition, extra funding of €90,000 will allow three LIS schemes to go ahead. The schemes are: Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow; Ballynalinagh, Kilmoganny; and Beatin, Owning.