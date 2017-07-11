Peugeot are on to a winner with the 3008 SUV

One thing you have to say about Peugeot, and especially over the past decade or so, is that they are driving forward hard and fast.

They are meticulous on what is a relentless journey on a chosen path of invention, avoiding unnecessary pit stops and getting things right when doing them first time round.

One of the most attractive stable of cars around is evidence of their advance.

The extension of the warranty with their vehicles is an expression of self confidence.

The harvesting of a healthy selection of international awards is an expression of the confidence of others.

All in all, things are going very well for the French manufacturers, who are intent on moving the brand upmarket.

In March, Peugeot introduced the already honour laden new 3008 SUV to the Irish market. In this case we are talking about 20 international awards already.

Record sales

Demand is out-stripping supply in virtually all markets, and record sales for the range were posted by the company over the opening six months.

The 3008 SUV is part of an exciting new genre, one that can blur, if not erase, the line in terms of preference between manual and automatic driving.

My drive was in the lavishly equipped Allure 1.6 BlueHDi 6-speed automatic.

One would never class myself as a devotee of automatics. The greater involvement in the drive a manual offers is more alluring, but there are other factors to be considered too.

The 3008 went a way towards melting, or maybe thawing would be a more accurate summary, the heart a little towards automatic motoring. And it was for mainly practical reasons.

Peugeot see sales of automatics growing in markets, apparently.

The 3008 has a new lighter gearbox and when you compare the CO2/consumption figures to the manual version, the difference is minimal - manual CO2 from 104g/road tax €190/mixed consumption 4.0 litre per 100km; automatic CO2 108g/road tax €190/ mixed consumption 4.2 litre per 100km.

Come a long way

Automatics have come a long way, and that is one of the main messages Peugeot will be pushing with the 3008 SUV.

It is hard to argue with that when presented with the cold facts.

This is a car that impresses virtually from the first touch; that satisfying touch coming when you take the compact multi-function leather steering to hand.

The off round, down sized steering is simply a delight to use, making things feel much more efficient and you, the driver, more in control when you spin the ’wheel. The feel comes instantly.

The 3008 SUV is a high, impressive looking piece of machinery that offers lashing of cabin and boot space, the former in plush surrounds.

The front end has bite, as the grille looks like the closed teeth of a shark with the light clusters high up and the air vents below. Impressive!

The rear end, from a certain angle, looks like the tail end of the new Land Rover Discovery. Yet again Peugeot have done better than well in the design stakes.

The 1.6 BlueHDi (120bhp) driven offers stacks of all over power, and especially so for the market at which it is aimed. Road or cabin noise? Forget about it.

There are choice all over - petrol or diesel; five trim levels; manual or automatic. Prices begin at €25,995, and you get lots of goodies.

The car

Peugeot 3008 SUV Allure 1.6 BlueHDi, 120bhp automatic 6-speed, from €33,355, CO2 from 108g, road tax€190; consumption, 4.2 litres per 100km (mixed); manual CO2 from 104g, consumption 4.0 (mixed).

The spec

Standard specification includes - new generation Peugeot iCockpit: configurable 12.3” head up digital display, 8” capacitive touch screen, compact multi-function leather steering wheel, toggle switches, ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Dynamic Stability Control (CDS), electronic anti-skid (ASR), front collision warning, six airbags, speed limit recognition and recommendation, active Blind Spot Detection, active Lane Keeping Assistance, advanced driver attention alert, Peugeot Smartbeam Assistance, parking sensors front and rear, with 180 degree colour reversing camera, electric parking brake, Hill Assist, electric, heated door mirrors, 18” alloy wheels and spare wheel, auto dual zone climate control, Bluetooth, USB socket, 12 V sockets x 3, Mirrorscreen, aluminium roof bars, auto headlamps, wipers, electro-chrome rear view mirror, one-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection, blue ambient lighting to front door panels, driver seat lumbar adjust, foldable front passenger seat with picnic table, two position boot floor, split folding rear seat (Magic Flat) with controls from boot, chrome front fog light trim.