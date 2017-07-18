Hyundai make history with new i30

Hyundai’s new generation i30 has earned a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, the maximum under the new revised rating scheme.

The i30 five-door is the first car in its class to be awarded this new score.

It claimed scores in adult occupant, child cccupant, pedestrian and safety assist categories

This result underlines the success of Hyundai’s approach to democratize advanced safety technologies and features across its i30 range.

The result demonstrates that the i30 five-door is one of the safest and best equipped vehicles in its segment.

“The five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP for the i30 five-door proves our strenuous efforts to provide the latest safety and technology-driven solutions for our customers,” says Thomas A. Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Europe.

“We are proud to be the first car manufacturer to receive the five-star rating in this segment under the new revised rating scheme. With its optimal standard safety package, the i30 fulfils the highest customer expectations.”

Safety package

On the new i30 Hyundai introduce the latest Hyundai Smart Sense™ active safety and driving assistance technologies.

The comprehensive package complies with the highest European safety standards - autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with front collision warning system and pedestrian detection, advanced Smart cruise control, blind spot detection, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist system, speed limit information function and high beam assist.

The Euro NCAP test results highlighted in particular the AEB system, including the front collision warning system and pedestrian detection, an advanced i30 active safety feature that alerts drivers to emergency situations, with automatic braking if required.

In addition, the Euro NCAP awarded top marks to the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).

The LKAS alerts the driver during unsafe actions at speeds over 60km/h by monitoring the car’s position.

Sounds alarm

The system sounds an alarm before the car crosses white, grey or blue lines as well as Botts' dots on the road, while the LKAS warns the driver both audibly and visually before inducing corrective steering to guide the driver back to a safe position.

A new feature in a Hyundai Motor vehicle is the Driver Attention Alert, a driver protection feature which helps monitor driving patterns in order to detect reckless or fatigued driving and prevent potential accidents.

The system analyses various vehicle signals, such as steering angle, steering torque, vehicle’s position in the lane and driving time.

In addition, the driver can adjust a user-selectable setting for the system’s sensitivity.

If the system detects inattentive driving patterns, an audible signal and message on the instrument display panel alert the driver.

Designed, developed, tested and manufactured in Europe, the new generation i30 is Hyundai Motor's DNA car in Europe.

It represents the core of the Hyundai brand, making superior quality, state-of-the-art connectivity and the optimal standard safety package accessible to everyone.