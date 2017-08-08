Peugeot: The 5008 SUV offers space galore

The much anticipated new Peugeot 5008 SUV, big sister to the award winning 3008 SUV, Car of the Year 2017, is now on sale in Ireland,

Demonstrator vehicles are arriving in Peugeot dealer showrooms this month and retail volumes will arrive in September, with production increasing from October.

The new 5008 SUV features three rows of seats and the new Peugeot iCockpit® with digital instrumentation across the range.

Prices start from €28,745 (ex-works) for the entry level model, the Access 1.2 130bhp PureTech petrol version.

Colin Sheridan, Sales and Marketing Director at Gowan Distributors Limited, Peugeot Importers in Ireland said the new Peugeot 5008 SUV will build on the strong commercial success of the new 3008 SUV, and indeed the previous 5008 MPV, the second best-selling compact 7-seater MPV in Ireland in 2016 and a former Irish Family Car of the Year winner.

“Consumer interest in Ireland in SUVs continues to be strong and we are very well positioned now, particularly with our fantastic 1.2 petrol 130bhp engine, in manual and automatic guise,” he added.

“For the Irish market we also offer a spare wheel as standard on all except the GT version.”

Lower, more spacious yet less bulky than competitors, the new 5008 SUV retains the same height as before of 1.64m.

An increased length to 4.64m (+11cm) over the previous 5008 MPV model, ensures there is more room for occupants; second row passengers now enjoy 6cms more knee room.

Housing three matching, separate, folding and tilting seats in the second row and two removable, separate, folding seats in the third row, each seat in the second row features three-point Isofix child seat anchor points.

In just one movement, second-row side seats tilt and slide forward to access the third row.

The third row seats are easily removable (11kg), thanks to a single control. This makes for a huge boot capacity, with up to 780 dm3 (1,060 litres) in 5-seat configuration, 100 dm3 larger than the original 5008.

Trim and engines

There is a choice of five trim levels - Access, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT versions, and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines.

Petrol engines include the 1.2-litre PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine, available with manual or automatic transmission and the 1.6 THP petrol 165bhp EAT6 6-speed automatic.

The PureTech engine was voted International Engine of the Year in its category for the third year running in June.

A range of 1.6 BlueHDi and 2.0 BlueHDi litre diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions, are available with power ranging between 100, 120, 150 and 180bhp.

The range-topping GT version comes equipped as standard with a refined 2.0 litre BlueHDi diesel 180bhp 6-speed automatic.

Standard features from Access trim include the revolutionary Peugeot iCockpit interior comprising a compact steering wheel, a configurable 12.3" head-up digital instrument panel, an 8” touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, USB connectivity and 3 x 12V sockets. Boasting a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the new 5008 SUV range includes from level one Electronic Stability Programme, 6 airbags to include curtain airbags along all three rows, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Attention Alert Level 1 and Lane Departure Warning.

Other features include a retractable and removable boot cover, 17” steel wheels, spare wheel, remote central locking with dead-locking, one-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection, central front armrest with butterfly-wing opening and illuminated chiller compartment, child safety locks, tinted rear tailgate, electric and heated door mirrors with LED side indicators, semi-automatic air-conditioning with sensitive controls, and driver/passenger seat height adjustment.

GT Line models boast self-levelling full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, LED sequential scrolling front indicators, door mirror mounted LED Peugeot Lion approach lights, black diamond roof, panoramic opening sunroof with electric blind and blue ambient lighting, Peugeot Open and Go keyless entry and push button start, Park Assist (parallel & row) with front and rear camera and 360 degree vision (Visiopark 3) and a Smartphone charging plate.

Features include chrome side window trim, sports front bumper design, twin exhaust effect trim and 18” matt two-tone diamond cut alloys, leather effect and cloth seat trim with double stitch detail, full grain perforated leather steering wheel and tramonte black roof lining.

The top-of-the-range GT 2.0 litre BlueHDi automatic version features 3D navigation, voice recognition, driver seat multi-point massage function, driver seat memory function, driver seat 8-way electric adjustment (includes electric lumbar adjustment), driver and front passenger seat heating and seat adjustable cushion nose, full grain leather seat trim with Aikinite double stitch detail and grey oak dash and panel finish.