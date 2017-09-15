Peugeot: French brand is tops in Kilkenny

The Peugeot brand was the best-selling car brand in the county of Kilkenny for the month of August.

Achieving a huge 11.3% county Kilkenny market share, the lion-brand is enjoying a surge in consumer interest across the award-winning Peugeot range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

High demand for the best-selling Peugeot 2008 SUV, Irish Small SUV of the Year 2017 and the excellent new Peugeot 3008 SUV (pictured), European Car of the Year 2017 placed Peugeot firmly at the top of the sales charts.

Kevin Morrissey, Dealer Principal at Morrissey Motors Kilkenny, said they were thrilled with this result.

Doubled Market Share

“We’ve nearly doubled our market share year on year,” he pointed out. “Interest in the Peugeot range has never been as strong and as a result we are finding ourselves talking to new customers every day.

“The much-anticipated new 5008 7-seater SUV has just landed in Kilkenny and we have more new models on the way. Indeed, the future is bright! The team at Morrissey Motors is looking forward to the future with full confidence in the Peugeot brand.

“I wish to thank each and every one of our precious customers for their business.”

Nationally, the Peugeot range, cars and vans combined, recorded the highest growth in the top 10 marques for the month of August, with a 41% increase year on year, registering a 5.7% market share.