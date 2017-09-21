New Citroen C3 Aircross compact SUV is on the way

The new Citroen C3 Aircross Compact SUV will be launched in Ireland this November in time for 181 market.

It will offer class-leading space, modular design, connectivity and innovative technology solutions.

The new generation SUV has been influenced by the Citroen Advanced Comfort® programme and is designed for ease of use.

Orders are set to open in early October.

The announcement of pricing and the full Irish range of engine options with the efficient PureTech petrol and Blue HDi diesel engines will be made at that time too .

New C3 Aircross marks the beginning of Citroen’s SUV offensive in Europe and enters the increasingly popular B-SUV segment, currently 16% of the Irish passenger car market.

Epitomising the best of Citroen in terms of comfort and design, C3 Aircross stands out as a unique offering in this expanding segment.

Set to shake-up the market with its highly customisable character and distinctive SUV design, new C3 Aircross introduces a number of new technologies to the Citroen range including Wireless Smartphone Charging and Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist.

Technology continues as a core theme in new C3 Aircross with 12 different technologies that assist your journey, including voice controlled 3D navigation, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.

New C3 Aircross also offers best-in-class space for maximum passenger comfort, with generous legroom in the front and rear. Boot space volume is up to 520-litres.