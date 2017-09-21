Toyota: now Euro rules apply in new used car programme

Toyota Ireland have launched Toyota Plus, Toyota’s pan-European used car programme.

The Toyota Plus programme focuses on a high level of quality and standards and a premium retail experience, resulting in peace of mind and value for used car customers.

For a vehicle to become a Toyota Plus approved used car, it must pass a 100-point technical inspection.

This rigorous inspection, carried out by a trained Toyota specialist, means that only the best used cars make it to the Toyota Plus forecourts.

Every Toyota Plus approved used car comes with a minimum 12 month warranty, one of the most comprehensive in the market.

Each vehicle will also come with one year of Toyota’s Eurocare Roadside Assistance, oﬀering peace of mind, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Resale value

Toyota vehicles have the highest overall resale value in Ireland meaning that when the time comes to change, a Toyota Plus approved used car will retain its value to a greater degree.

To celebrate the launch of Toyota Plus, Toyota dealerships will hold a used car sales event from October 4 to 14, where customers purchasing a used Toyota Plus vehicle will also avail of two years free servicing.

Paddy Ward, Toyota Plus manager, said Toyota were continually strive to offer unrivalled service and exceptional value to customers. Toyota Plus was a clear demonstration of that.

“Customers can rest assured that they have made the right choice when buying a used Toyota from the Toyota dealer network,” he added.

“Not only are they benefitting from a great range of offers, they will have peace of mind when buying their used car from a trusted source, Toyota dealers, who have been selling used cars for over 40 years.”