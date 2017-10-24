Kia: The Stonic is driving this way

The Kia Stonic SUV will drive into Irish showrooms this week with prices ranging from €18,599 (1.2 petrol) to €24,599 (1.0 TDGi petrol).

The K1 entry level spec includes as standard ISG, skid plate (front and rear), audio remote, Bluetooth, 3.5 cluster, 7” screen, 15” alloys, leather gear knob and handle, front armrest, spare wheel, privacy glass, rear USB, speed limiter, cruise control, centre console and rear USB and charger.

The Stonic K2 trim with a choice of 1.4 petrol or 1.6 diesel engines adds 17” alloys, roof rails, auto light control, DRL LEDs, bi function protection lamps, electrically heated and folding wing mirrors, 3.5 super vision cluster, RPAS, manual air con on top of the standard equipment.

The top of the range K4 model with its 120 PS turbo gasoline engine comes fitted with Smart Key, metal pedals, blind spot detector, dual auto air con with rain sensor.

All K3 and K4 models come with the option of two tone roof and interior trim persoed nalisation.

“The Stonic will be an important conquest model for Kia in one of the newest and fastest growing vehicle segments,” insisted James Brooks, Managing Director of Kia Motors Ireland.

Huge growth

In Ireland the B-SUV segment is expected to grow by 100% in the next two years as demand for traditional B and C segment cars declines.

“We expect Stonic to become an extremely important part of our product mix and become just as successful as our flagship Sportage and cee’d models.”

Kia listened to customers all over Europe and the engineering and design teams responded by creating the Stonic, which the company believes will be a stand out rival to other competitor models in the B-SUV segment.

The Stonic is one of the smartest looking cars in its class, with a range of technologies designed to enhance handling, safety, comfort and convenience.

The car’s intelligent packaging results in a spacious cabin and enables a high level of storage versatility.

The Stonic brings an exciting and confident dynamic character to the B-SUV segment, with ride and handling characteristics honed on a variety of European roads to match local preferences.

More than any other production Kia model to date, the company’s engineers have given greater priority to sporty, confidence-inspiring dynamics, with direct and immediate responses.

The cabin offers plenty of space, with 1,070mm and 850mm legroom for front and rear passengers, 996mm and 975mm headroom and generous shoulder room of 1,375mm and 1,355mm, respectively.

Flat base

In addition, the D-cut steering wheel and raised, flat base of the dashboard creates generous knee room for front passengers.

The Stonic is a fitted with six airbags as standard (driver, passenger, side and curtain), as well as ISOFIX child-seat anchor points in the rear cabin.

More information later.