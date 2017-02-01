Dashing Spider drives in

The new FIAT 124 Spider brings the authentic, Italian roadster driving experience to a whole new generation of driving enthusiasts.

The profile view is pure classic roadster.

The Spider has a long wheelbase, a cockpit hunkered low near the driven rear axle and a long bonnet.

This is all tied elegantly together by a horizontal line that emerges from the front wing, kicking up over the rear haunch and flowing toward the tail lamp, aping the distinctive bodywork of the original FIAT 124 Spider.

Eight colours

The 124 Spider will be available in eight colours, with two pastel finishes (Passione Red and Ice White), five metallic shades (Volcano Black, Argento Grey, Fashion Grey, Magnetic Bronze and Italia Blue) and one tri-coat pearlescent finish, Urban White.

Minimise weight

To minimise weight, improve longevity and encourage spur-of-the-moment open air driving experiences, the multi-layer canvas hood is a manual unit that can be operated in seconds.

Under the bonnet is the brand’s proven 1,368cc MultiAir, turbo-charged four-cylinder engine.

This delivers 140hp and 240Nm of torque to the rear wheels via 6-speed manual transmission and compact rear differential.

The 124 Spider can accelerate to 100km/h in just 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 215 km/h.

The Spider's spension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multilink in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning, while the dual-pinion electric power steering system has been specifically tuned to give the Spider a responsive, Italian feel.

Three trim levels

Three trim levels are being offered in Ireland - Classica, Lusso and Lusso Plus.

Standard equipment on the entry-level includes four airbags, air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with audio controls, a leather-trimmed gear knob, cruise control with speed limiter, 16" alloy wheels, keyless engine start and a powerful seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with WiFi, two USB ports and a multimedia control knob with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity.

Prices

Prices for the FIAT 124 Spider starts at €31,495 for the Classica version, with the Lusso model prised at €34,295 and the top Lusso Plus trim €1,500 more at €35,795.