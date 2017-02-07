Renault have done some job with appealing Megane

Renault have made a broad sweep with the fetching new Megane Grand coupé.

Not only are they appealing to the hidden stylist in all of us, but at the same time they are pitching to the practical, figures matter person.

The all new Megane Grand coupé is a good looking, well built and equipped family car that would hold its own when measured against any of the opposition.

A good plus is that it comes with a 5-year/200,000 km warranty and the promise of top end fuel returns.

In terms of the latter one read a figure quoted for the 1.5-litre diesel tested at beyond the 75mpg mark.

Our test car was new and short on mileage on the clock and didn't hit that figure, but it hovered around the 60 mark which was pleasing enough for the mix of driving undertaken.

One drove the high end Signature version that comes so heavily equipped with driving aids and electronics you would almost need a to do a night course to learn about it all.

We were content to motor along, as most families would, in the Eco (Sport and Comfort are there too) driving mode which obviously helped improve the returns figure.

Huge leap forward

This latest offering from Renault is a huge leap forward for the marque. The appealing looks are backed up by a refined and frugal drive, the 1.5dCi unit appearing a perfect fit for the car.

One liked the mix of abilities offered by the engine, plus its refined nature, with little or no noise intruding into the cabin.

There are two diesel engines offered, with outputs of 110 and 130bhp, with a choice of manual or EDC transmissions.

Prices for the range begin at €21,990.

The Grand coupé offers generous dimensions (4.63m long and 1.82m wide) with the wheelbase of 2.71m a record in the class.

The spacious cabin has a warm and appealing ambience, with large accommodating seating for driver and passengers.

There is plenty of room for passengers in the rear seats, and likewise the boot, which offers 434 lites of space with the full size spare neatly tucked away in a recess under the floor.

All manner of aid is placed before the driver, including active safety and parking technology.

Good camera

One particularly liked the placing of the camera for reversing, which gave a good, clear view of what was behind the car.

Lots of cars have these cameras now, but the view and graphics don't always do what they are supposed to do.

The Mégane Grand coupé shares many styling features with its 5-door sibling, including its lighting signature which is visible night and day.

The Signature version is equipped with full LED (LED Pure Vision technology) headlights complete with automatic main/dipped beams.

Equipment

The permanently-lit rear LED lights form a unique horizontal 3D-effect signature featuring Edge Light technology.

The Grand Coupé is also equipped with the latest-generation electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, braking assist, electronic brake force distribution and hill start assist as standard equipment.

Renault have done better than well, taking the Megane up a notch or two in several different ways.

The car

Renault Megane Grand coupé Signature 1.6dCi, 6-speed manual gearbox €27,290 (ex-works),1,461cc, 4-cylinders, 8-valves, 110bhp at 4,000rpm, max torque 260Nm at 1,750rpm, top speed 190kph, 0 to 100kph in 11.6 seconds (sports mode), fuel consumption 4.2l/100km (urban), 3.4l/100km (extra urban), C02 95g/km, annual road tax €190.

Specification

Standard features include ABS with EBD, cruise control and speed limiter, ESP, hill start assist, Isofix on outer rear seats, daytime running lights, Renault anti intrudere device, tinted glass, FM/AM tuner, Bluetooth audio steaming and hands free calls, USB and AUX socets, manual air con, 16" wheels. Additional on Signature include automatic dual zone climate control, leather seats, full LED headlights, advanced emergency braking system, hands free keycard, R-Link 2 multimedlia system, 7" touchscreen, Tom Tom Live servies with Western European mapping, 18" diamond cut alloy wheels.

Warranty - 5 Years.