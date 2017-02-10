Kilkenny All Stars Walter and Richie are ambassadors for Michael Lyng Motors
Kilkenny hurlers Eoin Murphy, Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan with Michael Lyng
Hurling All Stars Richie Hogan and Walter Walsh have come on board as ambassadors for two of the car brands at Michael Lyng Motors - Richie will drive a Ford Focus and Walter a Hyundai i40.
They are pictured with Sales Representative at Michael Lyng Motors, and All-Star inter county goalkeeper Eoin Murphy on the left and Michael Lyng on the right.