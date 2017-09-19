Ploughing straight
Kilkenny man Daniel O'Dwyer is ploughing hard for the county
Tullaroan man competing in Under 28 reversible class
Daniel O'Dwyer from Tullaroan tightening his plough with a sprocket wrench before competing at the National Ploughing Championships today
Daniel O'Dwyer from Tullaroan and representing the Johnstown, Galmoy, Urlingford Ploughing Association is going well for Kilkenny at the National Ploughing Championships this afternoon.
Competing in the Under 28 reversible class, he is making very few mistakes and could be in contention for a medal. Results will be announced at 6pm.
