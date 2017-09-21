Kilkenny competitors excel at 2017 National Ploughing Championships

Kilkenny has had a successful week at the the National Ploughing Championships with a number of competitors placing in the all important event.

While hundreds of thousands of people inspected the many stalls and stands in the exhibition arena , the real business was taking place at the edge of the site as over 300 competitors from around Ireland competed for national honours in the ploughing stakes.

In the Under 21 Conventional Class Senior Grade on Tuesday, Kilkenny's PJ Hartley placed second, just losing out to neighbouring rival, John Murphy of Carlow. Donegal's Lee Simm's was third.

Also on Tuesday, Garry Ireland of Kilkenny performed well in the Intermediate Reversible Class to finish fourth. Laois competitor Karl Davis won with Michael O'Halloran of Kerry finishing second, and Jimmy Cotter of Waterford ploughing on for third.

In the Intermediate Conventional Class on Tuesday, Kilkenny man Thomas Cuddihy came home in third place behind Longford's Anthony Reynolds and Jim Grace of Cork who finished first and second respectively.