Euro contender C3 makes a colourful splash

The new Citroen C3 is one of just seven finalists shortlisted for Europe’s Car of the Year 2017, which is testament to its chic appeal.

The C3 (pictured right) is colourful, stylish and is brimming with new technologies and it has a bold, fun-loving personality.

The new C3 is available to test drive now in dealerships around Ireland.

New C3 comes with a choice of three generously equipped trim levels, Touch, Feel and Flair.

Starting at €15,490, the Touch trim includes a high level of standard equipment including features such as a USB socket for media streaming and Bluetooth handsfree.

Safety features include Lane Departure warning and coffee break alert, while comfort features include cruise control and power steering.

Stepping up to Feel trim, from €16,990, the added styling features include 16” alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights.

More intelligent and useful technology including Mirror Screen with Apple Car Play and a 7” touch screen, plus there is the added comfort of automatic air conditioning.

Free Style Pack

In addition, for the Irish launch, customers can avail of a free Style Pack worth €500 bringing the distinctive Airbump® and Bi-Tone roof to the Feel trim level.

When a vehicle has a bi-tone roof other body colour touches are applied.

The door mirrors match the colour of the roof; the foglight surrounds also match the roof colour and when a Sport Red or Opal White roof is selected a matching colour highlight appears on the Airbump®. When a black roof is selected a white highlight appears on the Airbump®.

The top of the range Flair starts from €18,990. Here the extras include black airbumps as standard, 17” alloy wheels, ConnectedCAM Citroën™, automatic lights and windscreen wipers, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

ConnectedCAM Citroën™ uses a fully integrated camera located behind the rear view mirror to capture images and video that can instantly be shared on social media channels, or saved as evidence in the event of an accident.

The new C3 offers even more options that improve the driving experience, including voice controlled 3D navigation, a reversing camera, keyless entry and start and blind-spot monitoring.

The engines

Finally, the efficient, high-performance powertrain options continue the technological theme with PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel Euro 6 engines as well as the latest generation EAT6 fully automatic gearbox available as part of the range.

With this engine line-up sales of petrol engines are expected to increase on the new C3.

The PureTech family of three-cylinder petrol engines represents a real technological breakthrough for the modern petrol engine, and has won the International Engine of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

More power

Compact dimensions, low weight and innovative low friction materials allow PureTech engines to deliver more power, exceptional driving characteristics and incredibly low emissions.

Managing Director, Chris Graham, Citroen Ireland, said they were delighted the new C3 was available in dealerships across Ireland just in time for Christmas.

“This is the most significant launch for Citroen in Ireland in the past six years, offering a stand-out new option for customers in the B-hatchback segment,” he said.

“We are very excited about the potential of the new C3, offering such a high level of technology and a host of stylish options at a competitive price.”