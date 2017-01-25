St. Luke's trolley numbers third highest in country

INMO released their daily figures for Wednesday 25 and it shows that St. Luke’s General hospital stands at the third highest in the country today with a total of 29 patients waiting on trolleys and wards in the hospital.

There are total of 493 patients waiting on trolleys around the country. The numbers have remained high since the weekend with it only set to rise again on Monday 30

The INMO just ended two day talks with SIPTU and the HSE, with little results which has further fueled the planned industrial action which is set to take place at the end of Feburary.

A spokeswoman for the INMO said: "At the talks, it became clear that health service management have no funded workforce plan to address the current unsafe staffing levels.

"These staffing deficits are compromising patient care and negatively impacting on the health and safety of nurses/ midwives.