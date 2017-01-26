Kilkenny drugs cases adjourned

A number of defendants charged under the high-profile, garda operation, Clave appeared at Kilkenny District Court in relation to drugs charges.

The cases were adjourned to various dates in March to allow for direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Damien Delaney was charged with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply to others at Father Murphy Square on July 6 and 12, at Parnell Street on July 5.

He is also accused of being intoxicated in a public place at John Street Lower on November 20.

Matters were adjourned to March 21.

In a separate case a defendant Calem Donovan, 36A Connolly Strret appeared charged with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply to others at Connolly Street on April 6 and at the handball alley on Joseph's Road on June 23. The offences are alleged to have been committed under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. The case was adjourned to March 21.

Another defendant who was arrested under Operation Clave, Roco Pesce appeared in court. Pesce with an address at Apt C, 106 Railway Square, Castle Place, Waterford is accused of having drugs in his possession for sale and supply to others at Rioch Street on July 6. The case was adjourned to March 14.

Meanwhile Keith Roe of no fixed abode appeared charged with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply at Johns Green on September 20 and at James Green on September 23. The case was adjourned to March 14 for DPP's directions.

Niall Staunton, 34 Pococke Lower is accused of having drugs in his possession for sale or supply at an address on John Street on November 26. His case was adjourned to March 21.

PJ Woods, 50 Connolly Street appeared in court charged with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply to others at Johns Quay on Novemver 9 and 17 anf at Fatima Place on November 11.

Judge Colin Daly remarked that he was not adjourning all the cases under Operation Clave back to the same date.

“People's behaviour in court today has been appalling. I am not putting them back to the same date,” he remarked.

17 people were arrested on drugs-related charges in Kilkenny as part of Operation Clave last November.