Gardaí are investigating two burglaries which have taken place in recent days. The first burglary took place at Talbot Place on the Hebron Road overnight on Sunday and Monday morning last. The house was occupied at the time but the occupants

were not disturbed. The burglars entered the property and a quantity of cash was taken.Meanwhile, another property was targeted at Crutt , Clogh . A vacant house was broken into on Monday during daytime hours. A vehicle was seen acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident. Gardaí are investigating the burglaries and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on (056) 7 7 75 0 0 0.