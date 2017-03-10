Kilkenny affected by delays in National Broadband Scheme

Local Fianna Fail TD Bobby Aylward has expressed his disappointment in how the National Broadband Scheme has been run so far. It comes as it has been announced that the scheme is well behind schedule and that broadband speeds being offered are already out of date in areas, also the scheme has not organised what areas commercial companies will cover.

Deputy Aylward commented that “The rollout of the National Broadband Scheme has been slow and disorganised, almost bordering on chaotic. It seems that every time that some progress is made another issue arises and we find ourselves having to back-track. Maps have had to be re-drawn, some areas due to be covered by the State are now falling under the remit of commercial operators, and other parts of the country due to be served by these companies are now left in limbo.

“After waiting for more than six years for the roll-out of fibre across the country, it seems that we are as far away from achieving this as ever. It is a ridiculous situation that over 900,000 premises will have to wait up until 2022 for the NBP to be fully rolled out.

Mr. Aylward also mentioned that the standard of broadband currently around the country today is the "equivalent of electricity 60 years ago, but the Government does not seem to understand the urgency of its delivery."

Deputy Aylward concluded that “If there is one issue that is holding rural Ireland back, it’s the lack of fibre broadband. I will be continuing to press the Government on this matter to ensure that progress is made and that high-quality broadband is delivered throughout the State,”