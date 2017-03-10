Update on abandoned kittens found in Kilkenny
We have received a very unfortunate update on the kittens that were found abandoned in Jenkinstown Park, Kilkenny.
Sadly all three newborn kittens have died, the kittens were only days old when the were found dumped in the park. The couple who found the kittens tried their best to care for them and find news homes but because they were so young they needed their mothers care.
We are publishing this sad news to perhaps prevent anyone considering dumping unwanted pets, please think of their welfare and consider
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on