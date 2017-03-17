Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward - Closure of post offices must be resisted

Local Kilkenny - Carlow TD Bobby Aylward has commented on the recent announcement of possible post office closures. The TD has said that he is "totally opposed to the closure of post offices within the constituency"

Mr. Aylward continued by saying "We faced huge battles to keep the likes of Inistioge Post Office in Kilkenny open and thankfully those services were retained after tremendous community activism. People attended public meetings in large numbers and made submissions outlining the importance of the local post office to their community.

The local TD concluded with “Rural communities in Kilkenny have suffered significant hardship in recent years due to the withdrawal of key services. The closure of post offices will only add to this problem and must be resisted.

“The Government should be leading the way with plans to reinvigorate the network through an expansion of services. They want to take the easy option of closing post offices rather than being creative about the future of the post office network.