Kilkenny People Ticket Giveaway: Paddy's Night at Home Rule Club
To be in with a chance simply like this post and share and send your name and number to mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie
For more see www.kilkennytradfest.com
Lucky Kilkenny People readers are within a chance to win 2 tickets to The Home Rule Club's gig for Kilkenny's Trad Fest.
The concert gets underway tomorrow, St. Patrick's Day, with Clare musicians Mary MacNamara, (concertina), Sorcha Costello (fiddle) and Andrew MacNamara (accordion) performing at 9:30
This concert promises to be one of the highlights of the Tradfest
To be in with a chance simply like this post and share and send your name and number to mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie
For more see www.kilkennytradfest.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on