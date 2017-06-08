North Kilkenny - Ballyragget

HOLY COMMUNION 2016

29 boys and girls from both local school made their first Holy Communion last Sunday in a beautiful ceremony in St. Patrick’s Church. Great credit is due to the hard work of the teachers and to all the children. Fr O’ Gorman and Fr. Murphy co-celebrated the mass and it was lovely to see the children involved in all aspects of the mass. The schools combined choir added immensely to the occasion and thoroughly deserved the round of applause from the congregation at the end of mass. Well done to all on a beautiful ceremony.

SCHOOL FUN RUN

Scoil Bhride and Scoil Chiarain hosted a 5KM and 10 KM Fun Run and the winners were- 10K 1st Place Male Winner: Paddy O'Keefe. Female Winner: Paula Guinan

5K - 1st Place Male Winner: Thomas Brennan. Female Winner: Ailish Brennan

5K- Male Primary School Pupil: Mick Cash-- Female Primary School Pupil: Katelyn Cummins

TIDY TOWNS COMPETITION

Ballyragget will enter the competition this week. Once again we are seeking your assistance in keeping the streets, estates and approach roads clean and presentable. The weekly clean-up will be on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 pm and any support at your convenience will be much appreciated.

MICHAEL THORNTON RIP

The death occurred recently of Michael Thornton, Moate Road Ballyragget in London. He is sadly missed by his daughter Sarah, his partner Helen, his mother Eileen and his brother and sisters. His funeral arrangements will be announced later. May he rest in peace.

TOWN & VILLAGE RENEWAL SCHEME Kilkenny County Council invites Expressions of Interest from local town/village community and business interests in the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. Cllr. Maurice Shortall says Eligible works include: Tourism initiatives; Enhancement of heritage and/or other community assets; Town safety and accessibility enhancements; Provision/enhancement of leisure facilities (e.g. Town Parks, walking trails); Conducting/commissioning of Town/Village health check; Development of quality marks, such as Purple Flag, Heritage Town, etc. Closing date for Expressions of Interest is Wed 17th May, 2017. See http://www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/RSSLatestNewsAndAnnouncements/Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme-2017.51979.shortcut.html

BORD na nOG

Bord na nOg are holding a raffle on June 2nd in aid of Feile na nGael 2017 which takes place on the weekend of June 16th- 18th, hosted by Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford. The Feile na nGael is the biggest team sporting event in Europe and takes a lot of organising and support but we are hoping with the continued support of the community and parish we can make this one to remember for our dedicated and hardworking U14 team. It will be an exciting and fun filled weekend for all involved and we would like to extend our gratitude to all who have helped out so far! Our monster raffle will take place on June 2nd and the hamper will be on display in Dicks Supervalu and around the town with donation cards in local businesses so people can purchase a line for €2. Please try and put your name down as the hamper really is a must have for any GAA fan- including, hurls, gear, treats and a GAA cake- so if you see a card, please put your name down and be in with a chance to win this amazing prize. Many thanks to all those who have donated so far.

COMMUNITY PLAYGROUP

Ballyragget Community Playgroup and Montessori, Chapel Avenue are holding an open morning on Thursday the 1st June from 10 am to 11.00 for parents interested in enrolling their child for the school year in September 2017. Please come along with your child and view our purpose built facility with highly trained staff with many years of experience in the field of Early Childhood Care and Education.

Our service operates Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. We have completed the Siolta Quality Assurance Programme with the Early Years Education Policy Unit within the Department of Education and Science. Both our Preschool and Montessori programmes adhere to Aistear- the Early Years Curriculum Framework developed for Preschool and Primary schools by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. We operate the free two year ECCE Scheme and also the Community Childcare Subvention Programme where parents in receipt of a social welfare payment can avail of preschool at greatly reduced rates. Whether you intend enrolling your child or not, you are welcome to come along with your child to the open morning.

ARTHRITIS KILKENNY

Weekly Coffee: The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre. Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? Don't suffer alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends & know you're not alone - Looking forward to meeting you, we'll have the kettle on. To find out more information you can call or text 087 1491767. International Fibromyalgia Day: 12th May the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will hold an information stand in McDonagh Junction. Do you know someone or are you living with Fibromyalgia? Come get more information & meet others living with the condition. Do you live with Fibromyalgia? - Come to our weekly group: call or text 087 1491767. Consultant Rheumatologist, Oliver Fitzgerald talks in Kilkenny: 22nd May the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE event with Consultant Rheumatologist, Professor Oliver Fitzgerald and Linda Murray Nutritionist. This will be in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel from 5.30pm. Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.

MENS SHED

Why not share your skills with other like-minded individuals at 11 Kilkenny Street Castlecomer which is open every Thursday at 7pm. Call in for a cuppa and a chat. The shed is open to all men over 18 years of age.

CATHEDRAL RESTORATION FUND

Tickets are available from John McGrath’s shop and Sr. Mary Freeman.

SOCIAL SESSIONS

People can now meet on Wednesday mornings in Ballyragget Community Hall for a chat and a cuppa. This is a free session between 10.30 and 12.30 where people can come and go as they please on every or any Wednesday and is open to everyone in the community.

CASTLECOMER LIBRARY

Bealtaine Festival Events continue at Castlecomer Library with an Upcycling workshop with Rachel Stone on Wednesday 17th May from 2.30-4.30pm, please call 056 4440561 to book. All are welcome to a talk on Living Food and Herbs for Health with Dymphna Maher of Killeshin Tearooms on Tuesday 23rd of May at 11am.

Nattering Knitters meet every Thursday at 10am to knit, crochet and chat over a cup of tea in the Library. Take advantage of our 24/7 online service! With your free Library card, you can download magazines, e-books or music, complete an online course or even learn a language. Ask any staff member for more details.

On Thursday mornings, at 11.30am, we offer a storytelling and crafting session for toddlers and parents/carers. This is a free service and all are welcome! Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

MOBILE LIBRARY

Kilkenny Mobile Library stops in Ballyragget every third Tuesday from 2.55-3.45pm

Next dates: March 21st. The mobile library has a collection of over 8,000 books, music cds, DVDs. Membership of the library is free for everyone. For further information check out our website on www.kilkennylibrary.ie or phone 056 779 4160.

BALLYOUSKILL SCHOOL REUNION

A reunion of pupils of Ballyouskill School is planned for 5th August 2017. We are seeking old photos which will be scanned and returned. Please contact any of the organizing committee. The reunion will take place in Ballyouskill Community Hall.

LOTTO RESULTS

ST PATRICKS LOTTO.

Winning Numbers: 12-13-19-23. No Winner

€50 Sellers Prize: Conor Delaney. €100: –Peggy Fitzpatrick.– C\O Bingo

€60: John Mooney – C\O F. Brennan. €30: M. Tierney – Chapel Avenue, €30: Josie Campion - In House: Gorman’s – Whiskey – Martha Blue, Piltown Ticket: Mick Dooley the Square. Piltown Ticket: Martin. McGrath, €30- Alice Thornton- High Street. Next Draw: Wheel Inn- Jackpot- €6,150

TEAM NEWS

The Junior A team were in action on Friday night v Paulstown in Paulstown in round 2 of the Junior A League Championship. The St Patricks side lead throughout and had a 4pint lead at half time 2-6 to 0-8. The second half Paulstown came at the St Patricks side strong however the match ended on a win for the bally boys on a score line of 3-13 to 0-15. Team Patrick Gannon, Richie McEvoy, Geoff Morrissey. Shay Ryan, Alan Ruth, Robbie Healy, Oisin Brennan, Sean Mooney, Paddy Brennan, Brian Phelan, Ger. Staunton, Jack Ryan, John Phelan Billy Morrissey, Micháel Kenny. Subs used Jody Phelan Tony McGrath Dessie Hickey

PILTOWN TICKETS

Piltown Tickets / Hurlers Co-op Draw- The Hurlers co -op draw tickets in conjunction with Kilkenny County Board are on sale now at a price of €50 available from club committee members and McGraths News and Chews. This is a very valuable source of income to the club as a minimum of €25 per ticket comes back to the club. 1st prize in each of the 1st, 3rd and 5th month is a car, followed by prizes of holidays and cash the 2nd and fourth month have 10 draws for €1,000 follows by 5 draws for €600 and holidays etc. Each month your name is entered in to win one of 32 prizes. The club would be truly grateful for your support and thank all for their continued support of the club as we strive to improve facilities for one and all to enjoy.

BROOKVILLE AFC - SPLIT THE POT

Split the pot is a new fortnightly draw that Brookville AFC will be running. The cost of entry for a draw is €2. To enter simply put €2 in one of the envelopes, write your name and number on the envelope, and pop it in the box. The name drawn in the fortnightly draw will take home half of the Pot raised for that fortnight. Split The Pot boxes can be found in the following local businesses: Supervalu, The Wheel Inn, Fitzpatrick's Pub, McGrath’s, Mary’s Kitchen, Sportsman’s Inn and De Barbers.

VINCENT DE PAUL

The local conference of the society have arranged the following collection dates- 3rd \4th June, 2nd\3rd September, 1st October, 4th \5th November. As far as it is possible you are respectfully requested to avoid booking a church gate collection during the dates listed. Thank you for your co-operation

SNOOKER

Anybody wishing to join the snooker club can contact Joe Kelly, Lar McEvoy or Shem Kelly.

ROOTS AND WINGS

Roots and Wings drop in counselling services is available if you have a problem-worry-depression-anxiety-eating disorders bullying. Do you need someone to talk to in private? Drop in to Ballyragget Community Hall Bridge Street and meet a fully qualified counsellor between 10.30 and 11.30 every Wednesday morning or ring Joan 087 6506345 or Sean 086 8308001

CYMS HALL

An account is open in Ballyragget & district Credit Union should anybody wish to make a donation towards the Hall’s renovation work. Any financial support would be much appreciated.

.CANON MALONE HALL

Anybody wishing to book the Canon Malone Hall must do so through Rachael (085-1551229) or Liam (085-8100515)

WEBSITE

For all updates check out the website www. stpatricksgaa.club. Where you can also check out the club shop.

CHURCH NEWS

Minsters of the word:

Team Leader- Breda Kane- Team C

Minister of the Eucharist:

Ballyragget 10 am: Marie Gannon & & Josephine Downey

7pm: Olive Swan & Geraldine Mc Grath

SAMARITANS

The Samaritans have moved to a new and bigger shop. Please support them if you can. The new shop is just next door to where the old one was in Kieran Street

CANCER SUPPORT

The Cancer support shop on John Street, Kilkenny urgently require clean and usable furniture and bric-a-brac items. Contact 056 – 7715001 for further details

EUCHARISTIC ADORATION

Eucharistic Adoration in the O’Gorman Home Oratory every Tuesday morning 10am – 12 noon. Please come along and spend some time in the Presence of God. Please have anniversaries and notices for the newsletter in by 2 pm on Thursdays. All anniversaries will be included but months minds and 1st anniversaries will have to take precedence in masses for the dead.

E-MAIL ADDRESS

