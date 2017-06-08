North Kilkenny - Johnstown

WHIST DRIVE In St. Mary’s Hall on Friday June 2nd. First game 8.15pm . This is the first of a series of Summer Whist Drives and all proceeds will go to foreign aid.

ACTIVE RETIRED meeting in St. Kieran’s Hall on Thursday June 1st at 2pm.

MISS SADIE DOWLING RIP.. the death occurred recently of Sadie Dowling , Sevensisters . She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Jack, William and Michael. Sympathy is extended to her brother Jimmy, sister Peggy, sister in law Ann, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Sadie was buried in Johnstown Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St. Kieran’’s Church. May she rest in peace.

WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES in Dublin from August 22nd to 25th. Volunteers to help with the running of this event are needed. Anyone over 18 on Jan 1st 2018 may apply and forms are available on line at www.worldmeeting2018.ie/ volunteer Registration on line only.

HERITAGE GROUP outing on Thursday June 29th to Clonakilty following the life of Michael Collins from birth to death. Cost E20. Information 0863272286.

MABS Kilkenny money and advice service at 8, William St. Kilkenny open Mon to Fri from 9am to 5pm. Contact 0761072610.

ST. VINCENT de PAUL confidential telephone number for the Johnstown Crosspatrick area 0868461570.

SPA DEVELOPMENT / FENIANS LOTTO May 25th winning numbers 10,11,22,29 there was no jackpot winner and one match three Noreen McEvoy. Promoters prize Ann Power. Next weeks jackpot E5,000 and the draw is in Paschals (Spa Group)