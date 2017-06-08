North Kilkenny - Conahy

HURLING

The junior B hurlers lost out to James Stephens in their latest game of the Northern Junior B championship in Jenkinstown on Saturday evening last. The locals battled gamely despite being short a number of regular players but there was no denying the city side’s superiority throughout. In the end, James Stephens were winners by 2-17 to 3-4.

The under-14 hurlers were also second best in their latest game of the Roinn B league against a strong Galmoy-Windgap side in Galmoy on Friday night last. Conahy did their level best all through but Galmoy-Windgap had too much physical strength and were deserving winners.

The schools hurlers had a busy week of activities recently. They were first defeated by Danesfort in the Roinn C quarter-final despite performing heroically all through. But, they bounced back well in their next game with a high scoring victory over Goresbridge-Paulstown in the Tommy O’Brien Cup quarter-final. Some superb individual performances saw Conahy win out on a 6-9 to 6-4 score line.

TEAM: Craig Comerford, Sean Dunne, Conor Hennessy, Daniel Mooney, David Ring, Darragh Hennessy, Damien Cuddihy, Kieran Brennan, Emma Mulhall, Amy Lawless, Ellen Gunner, Andrew O’Connor, Robert Ring, Ben Duggan, Sarah Dooley, Charlie Carroll, John Kennedy, Tommy Mulhall, Patrick Kennedy, Jack Rhatigan, Rory Sherman, Eoin Coyle Twomey, Gary Dowd, Killian Lacey and Aoife Gamble.

Congratulations also go to the Castlecomer Community School Under 17 hurlers on their Community Schools Under 17 All-Ireland Final victory over Blackwater Community School from West Waterford in Nowlan Park on Tuesday last. The final score was Castlecomer Community School 0-19 Blackwater Community School 1-12.

Conahy Shamrocks players involved were Eoin Cahill, Darragh Dooley, Karl Downey, Frank Gunner, Cian Harding and Conan Dunne. Well done to all six players.

CAMOGIE

The junior A camogie girls had a big win over Blacks & Whites in the Junior A league game in Jenkinstown on Sunday morning last. Well done to the girls on an excellent victory.

Congratulations go to Danielle Morrissey and Roisín Phelan who were part of the Kilkenny Senior Camogie panel which defeated Offaly in the Leinster Senior Final on Sunday last in Birr. Conahy was also represented in the primary school game played at half-time in Birr by Ruth Phelan, Robyn Morrissey and Amy Lawless.

FOOTBALL

Tom Phelan was part of the Kilkenny junior football team that defeated Scotland in the opening game of the British Junior Championship in Glasgow on Saturday last.

NEW GYM

Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club has opened its new gym at the Polo Grounds, Jenkinstown. The facility is now open to Adult GAA Club Members and it is mandatory for anyone who wishes to use the gym to complete an induction prior to using the facilities. For details of Gym Membership fees and the induction programme contact the Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club Secretary Willie Flynn on 087-0516041.

PROGRESSIVE 25 CARD GAME

Conahy Shamrocks GAA Clubhouse continues to host a Progressive 25 Card Game each Sunday night. All are welcome to participate.

LOTTO RESULTS

The numbers in the recent Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club Lotto draw were 3, 26 and 38. There was no jackpot winners, so the consolation prize winners were Conahy Ladies Club, Eamonn Lennon, Tierney Grandchildren, Pat & Karen Morrissey, David Gunner and Kevin Healy. The promoters’ prize winners were Peter Mulhall, Shay Og Brennan and Larry Bergin. This week’s jackpot now increases to €4,000.

GAA HISTORY

Conahy Shamrocks GAA Club with the assistance of Joe Nolan are putting together a photographic history of teams and personalities from over the years. If you have any relevant photos or if you are interested in helping with this project, please contact Mairead Bergin at 087-9955068.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL

Conahy St Vincent de Paul meets regularly and are very active at present. For help or information, please contact their private number 086 0519893.

CEMETERY MASSES

This year’s Kilmacar Cemetery Mass will take place on Friday, 23rd June at 7.30 p.m. The Conahy Cemetery Mass will take place on Sunday, 25th June, at 11 a.m.

VINTAGE CLUB

"The Man who put the World on Wheels", a special visual talk on big screen by George Conn, will take place in Conahy Vintage Museum on Saturday, June 17th, to celebrate 100 years of Ford Tractor. A barbecue will be held at 7.30 p.m. with the talk commencing at 8.30 p.m. There is free admission, with donations welcome in aid of Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team. Please contact Leslie Byrne on 086-2790225 for further information.

KNOCK SHRINE

The Annual Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine will take place on Saturday, June 24th. A bus leaves Jackmans, Jenkinstown at 8.00 am sharp. Names of those who wish to travel should be given as soon as possible to 056-7767676.