North Kilkenny - Bennettsbridge

TABLE QUIZ

Table quiz in aid of the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, on Friday, 2nd June in Carroll's Corner House, Bennettsbridge. Table of 4 €20. Quiz starts at 9. Raffle on the night with some amazing prizes, ranging from gym classes to beauty treatments and all sorts in between! All proceeds going to Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.

SPONSORED WALK

The Sponsored Walk for The Dalton Day Care Centre took place last Sunday. Thanks to all who contributed and to the promoters. The walk was very successful and funds raised will enable The Day Centre to continue to carry out the valuable “Meals on Wheels” service which covers all the adjoining parishes to Gowran.

SCHOOL HURLING

The quarter final of the Allianz/Cumann na mBunscoil Roinn B League saw Bennettsbridge National School meet Glenmore/Ballyfacey in Ballyhale. Facing the wind BB opened brightly creating a few scoring chances but failing to convert any. Exchanges were close and tough but fair. Glenmore opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a point. BB responded in the 13th minute with a point from Bill Hughes, quickly followed with another point from the same player. Glenmore levelled the match in the 20th minute, then, on the stroke of half time Lucy O’Sullivan , who had been a thorn in the Glenmore defence scored a lovely point to leave the H/T score BB 0.2, Glenmore 0.2.

The second half began with a blitz from Glenmore and they got their reward with a point from a 65 to level the match. The assault on the BB goal continued. Despite some great defending and great goal-keeping from Samuel Hayes, Glenmore added 1-1 to put them 4 points up midway through the second half. Then came the fight back. After sustained pressure on the Glenmore goal Sean Byrne scored a goal from close quarters. Glenmore grabbed a point and then BB swarmed forward and Jack Campion collected a breaking ball and slammed to the net. Glenmore scored a point which left the ‘Bridge with a one point lead with only minutes remaining. Jack Campion again pointed with the game moving into injury time and the end result was Bennettsbridge 2-4, Glenmore 1-5.

The winning of the game was the “never say die” attitude of the players and some great passing. The wing backs, Darren Coffey and Diarmuid Greene along with Tim Kelly and Kyle Ryan deserve special mention with those already named. A great team performance.

Team

Samuel Hayes, Conor Molloy, James Hughes, Megan Walsh, Darren Coffey, Roy Lawson, Diarmuid Greene, Tim Kelly, Kyle Ryan, Bill Nolan, Bill Hughes, Jack Campion, Sean Byrne, Lucy O’Sullivan, Luke McBride, (Tara Coyne 30th min), Joe Hughes, Eoin O’Connor, Thomas Murray, William Wallace, Johnny Cash, Lucy Brennan, Lucy Walsh, Adam Sharpe, Oran Lavery.

Next match will be against the favourites, Urlingford in the semi-final.

CAMOGIE

Bennettsbridge camogie team reached the semi-final of the school league with a great win over Castlecomer on the scoreline, BB 5-2, Castlecomer 2 points.

COMMUNITY GAMES

The Leinster community games art was held in Bennettsbridge on 17th May . Lauren Skehan came 1st U 8, Darragh o Sullivan 3rd U 8, Tadhg Byrne 2nd U10 and Cillan Davin 2nd U12.

Lauren Skehan will now go on to take part in the All-Ireland in Dublin.

Sofia Khodabacksh won the community games talent show and she will also go on to represent Bennettsbridge in the All Ireland in Dublin.

GAA TICKETS

Local GAA enthusiasts can now purchase their match tickets at the local PJ Cullen Centra Store. This will be a handy facility to have in the village and hopefully the Kilkenny team will provide us with plenty of reasons to travel in the next few months.

CARDS

Forty years in existence and still drawing card enthusiasts each Tuesday night. The Bennettsbridge Card Game attracts players from a wide area. An important part of the night is the cuppa provided by Annie, Bridget and company. Add to that, warm comfortable surroundings and a good night is on the “cards”. New members will be made very welcome.

Results of card game on Tuesday night.

First Prize Pierce Purcell/Pauline Keating, Siobhan Donovan/Nuala Moore ( 9 games )

Table Prize Joe Doyle/Lar Gibbons.

LOTTO

Results 22/05/17

No winner of Jackpot. Jackpot now stands at €6,850.00. Numbers, 6, 14, 22, 28.

Consolation Prizes

Ann Shanahan, Gowran Road, Shangarra Syndicate, Aidan Doyle, Barronsland, Ricky Dunne, Woodlawn, Hugh O'Neill, Ballyreddin.

GAA

Bennettsbridge Community Hall Notes

Computer Course

Thanks to those who took part in the Computer Course which was held in the Community Hall recently. Thanks also to tutor Theresa Stewart.

Community Gathering Group

The Community Gathering Group had a great day out in Wexford. We had Tea and scones en route, a visit to the Heritage Park in Wexford followed by 3 course lunch in the park Restaurant. Then some shopping in Wexford Town. A beautiful day and a very enjoyable trip. Thanks to Georgina for organising it.

Our Community Gathering group meets on Wednesdays from 9.45am t11.15am. Drop in for a cup of tea, scone and a chat. Men welcome also. Cost €3.

For more information please contact 086 2772271

SOCCER

U17 Division 1 League Winners.

East Ends U17's had a fantastic 4-1 win over Freebooters to win the U17 Division 1 League. This was the teams last game of the season with Thomastown Utd and Evergreen still in the mix for a play off at kick off. However, East End had it in their own hands as either a win or draw would win them the League. You could see that the team were nervous at the start of the game with Freebooters pressing and goalkeeper Barry Lennon having to make a great save in the first few minutes. Things settled after this and Freebooters gave away a penalty in the 16th minute. Jamie Harkin stood up and buried the ball in the back of the net. The job still wasn't done and the defence had to dig deep to prevent an equaliser. Cillian Power then picked up the ball in the 26th minute and coolly slotted it past the Freebooters goalkeeper. 2 up going in at half time. The team came back out full of confidence in the second half and started to pass the ball around and with Cillian Power scoring again in the 49th minute and the lively Jack Barcoe scoring 4 minutes later the game was over as a contest. The bench was emptied and the heavens opened but no one cared and the East End boys won the Division 1 title for the first time in over 20 years. Well Done to all the squad who worked hard throughout the year, including Ciaran Brennan who was with us at the start of the season, and to the Management team of Liam McEvoy, Wayne Dowling and John Maddock.

Squad: Barry Lennon, Tom Bolger, Danny Coyne, David Blanchfield, Jack Kerins, Sean O'Connell, Killian Rudkins, Cathal Jordan, Jamie Harkin, Jack Barcoe, Cillian Power, Conor Hoban, Mikey Lewis, Evan Nolan, Paraic Connery, Tom Corkery, Padraic O'Neill

E-MAIL

