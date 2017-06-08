North Kilkenny - Danesfort

MUSICAL SOCIETY

Please join our Choir! We are the Lady Desart Folk Choir and Musical Society and we are looking for members. Our practice sessions are held in Cuffesgrange National School every Thursday at 8:00pm. These sessions are informal and aim to introduce our new members to each other and to allow us all to enjoy some singing, some music and have some fun. Everybody is welcome and please do pass on the word to any other interested members of our community. We are open to all singers and musicians regardless of their experience or ability.

To give you a flavour of where we're going our first practice ranged from The Beatles to Coldplay and all sorts in-between!

We will be commencing introductory classes for our junior choir (aged 8 to 14) over the coming months, these sessions will be fun orientated and are open to any interested children from the community.

If you know anybody who is interested in singing or helping with musical arrangements or musical instruments please do get in contact or come along.



CLOTHES COLLECTION

Danesfort GAA Clothes Collection Feile Fundraiser - If you have any old clothes, bed linen,(no duvets or pillows) towels, curtains, shoes, bags and belts, you want

to get rid off, please drop your bags to Danesfort Club rooms on Thursday 8 June 7:00pm to 9:30pm,Saturday 10 June 10:00am to 12:00 midday. Proceeds of this fundraiser will go towards supporting our Camogie and Hurling Feile teams.



GAA

Junior B Hurling League/Championship Group A Round 3.

Danesfort played Bennettsbridge in Danesfort last Thursday, 25 May. Danesfort's scores in first halfcame from Dion Fitzpatrick 0-1 and from Dylan Dunphy Wallace 0-1,both in first 5 minutes of play.Stephen McKenna added 0-3 to make half time score Danesfort 0-5, Bennettsbridge 0-8. Philip Cooney opened the scoring for Danesfort in the second half with a point from play. Ten minutes later Stephen McKenna sent a shot to the net after being set up by Ben O'Connor. Danesfort then began to rally with a great pass from Conor O'Keeffe to Dylan Dunphy Wallace who sent the ball over the bar. Danesfort's tally was added to by Jack Bruton 0-2

and Stephen McKenna 0-3, . Bennettsbridge continued to add points tit for tat points leaving scores equal several times during the second half. Bennettsbridge went ahead with three unanswered points to leave final score Danesfort 1-12, Bennettsbridge 0-17.

Under-14B Hurling League GroupB Round 3 - Danesfort played St. Martin's in Danesfort GAA Grounds last Friday evening. Danesfort started the

game well with a flurry of scores from John Canny, Cillian Norton and Conor Brennan in the first half. Half time score Danesfort 1-6, St Martins 2-4. However in the first 15 minutes of the second half St Martins scored 1-4. This lead stood to them throughout the rest of the game. Danesfort fought backwith scores from Cillian Norton. Danesfort never gave up contesting every ball, however St Martins

finished strong again. Final score Danesfort 1-10, St Martins 3-11.

Team: Anthony Ireland Wall, Cathal Norton, Stephen Doheny, Conor Brennan, Bill Smith, John Canny, Eugene Sinnott, Cillian Norton, Ben Whitty, Jack Doyle , Enda McCabe, Liam O'Reilly, Matthew Cowley, Eoin Carroll, Leon Brown, Joe Canny, Eanna O Casaide, Evan Srouji, John Davis,Billy Sinnott, Kieran Walsh, Mark

Fitzpatrick, Mark Srouji, Louis Jameson, Tom Sheehan.



I.C.A. OUTING

Sevenhouses I.C.A. will travel to Newbridge House, Donabate, Co. Dublin, for their 2017 annual outing on Tuesday June 13. This Georgian mansion with walled gardens, courtyard and farmyard dates back to 18th century. After this visit the group will travel on to Kildare Village for shopping. To finish off the day, dinner will be served at Clonard Court Hotel, Athy. Enquiries to Kathleen 085 7205403 or Dympna 086 3375759.



BATTLE BY THE CASTLE

Training has stepped up a notch this week with just over 2 weeks to the infamous Battle by the Castle on Friday June 9 in Thomastown GAA Grounds. Fighting In the Danesfort GAA corner, will be Pa Dillon, Stephen McKenna, Mike Cahill, Gavin O'Keeffe, Conor O'Neill, Conor McGree, Ronan Leahy, Jenny O'Neill, Philly Walsh, Conor Condon, and Ciaran Walsh. Huge thanks to the boxers who have committed to represent their Club. This promises to be a really fantastic social event so let's get behind our Club and our Boxers. 100% of our ticket sales go to our Club Development Fund. Tickets are just €20 and on sale in Grange Inn, Sheridans Ennisnag, Delaneys Kells, from each of the Boxers and

Danesfort GAA Club. Keep up to date on Danesfort News and Battle by the Castle Facebook pages and on twitter @danesfortclg.



SOCIAL NIGHT

A Fundraiser for Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin will be held in Delaney's Bar Kells on Friday 2nd June at 9.00pm. Music Song and Set Dancing. All musicians, singers, storytellers are welcome to come along and join the session. Raffle on night.



JUNIOR ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM

A huge well done to the children in Danesfort National School who took part in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme this academic year. They created a mini-business called Popped Up Pencils and sold wooden pencil holders. They were presented with their award at a ceremony at Lyrath Hotel Recently.



LOTTO

The Danesfort Parish and GAA Lotto worth €500 was not won this week. Numbers drawn - 36, 7, 21. €30 lucky dip winners were: Pat Dillon, Cuffesgrange, Jim Byrne, Rathclough, Sean Gleason, Rylelands, Ted Walsh, Croan, Martina Mullhal, Ballybur. Promoters Prizes: Dympna Forristal, Millie MURPHY.