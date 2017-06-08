North Kilkenny - Freshford

MICHAEL PHELAN RIP The people of Freshford were saddened at the weekend to learn of the passing of Michael Phelan, late of Woodview . Freshford. Mickey Oliver as he was popularly known by all who knew him had been unwell for some time but nevertheless his death caused sadness and regret. Originally from Cullahill Co.Laois Mickey was in his early 70s and was predeceased seven years ago by his wife Lizzie. He was a quiet and inoffensive and neighbourly gentleman and worked as a lorry driver for many years until he retired to look after his wife. He was widely known and respected by all who knew him. He was member of the Freshford Junior Football team which won the final in the late 1970s. His remains were removed from his home on Monday morning to St.Lachtains Church for funeral mass followed by burial in St.Lachtains cemetery He is mourned by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

TULLAROAN RUN/WALK Tullaroan AC will be holding their 4th annual run/walk day on the 3rd June which includes an Ultra, Full, Half Marathon, 10K and 5k starting at 7am. So a distance to suit all the family. They would like to thank everyone for their help and co-operation in making the day a success. There will be approx. 600 participants and the organisers would like everyone to drive with extra caution that day and also to keep dogs off the road please. Also please come out and cheer on the participants. The route starts at the Sportsfield through the Village to Oldtown, Liss cross, Valley inn, Kilaghy, Brittas Bridge back to the Village three times for the ultra. Your cooperation would be greatly appreciated

SUMMER CAMP The annual summer camp will take place this year at the GAA grounds from July 31st to August 4th inclusive. This is one of the oldest running camps in the village and is organized by local lad JJ.Grace and his team of helpers . For booking or for more information you can contact JJ on 0868629666

WORKS Cllr Michael McCarthy has welcomed the Road Restoration works on the LS 5000 Kyle to Ballylarkin road which are underway at present. These works measuring a length of 1000 metres will be of great benefit and credit is due to the Area Engineer and his staff.

Tidy Towns News

Today Wednesday June 1st signals the opening of Tidy Towns adjudication. The

Committee do not know when judges will visit our splendid village so they continue to

work hard and stay alert to key areas for valuable marks. Please support them in putting

their combined best foot forward. Fingers crossed .

Volunteers meet tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm on The green. Focus is the green area,

Kilkenny street and the road area outside the Millennium Park

You will have hopefully noticed the new hanging baskets across the village. Thanks goes

to Paddy Dooley (Garden Bedding) for his advice and support. Well done to Joe

Morrissey for his amazing craftsmanship in making the new iron holders for the baskets.

They were also delighted to work with the Community Hall committee in erecting new

baskets in front of the hall

Library

Well done to all using our new community library. You can take a book or leave a book

as you please. They report that they are seeing tremendous turnover in books. The library

is always open and all are welcome to use it. It is located in the front porch of the

community hall

Golf for Women

Castlecomer Golf Club is at present trying to encourage as many women as possible to

involved in golf. Encouraging them they feel might get more women involved in the Golf

sector.

RURAL SOCIAL SCHEME Rural Social Scheme(RSS) are Recruiting FARMERS . The aim of the Rural Social Scheme is provide income support for farmers, in return, participants provide services and skills that benefit local communities in county Kilkenny. To Quality you must have a HERD No./Flock No. and in Receipt of ONE of the following ; Farm Assist / Jobseekers Allowance . Participants work 19.5 hrs per week and participants work may include Maintaining enhancing way-marked ways and agreed walks, village and Countryside enhancement etc . If you are interested you should please contact Christine Walshe on (056)7752111 or email her on Christine.walshe@cklp.ie

CIORCAL GAELACH The Ciorcal Gaelach group meet every second Wednesday evening in Kavanaghs at 8pm.. New members are always very welcome. So why not go along and join in a few words of the Gaelaigh language.

DEATH

The death occurred recently at St.Catherines Private Nursing Home of Sadie Dowling late of Sevensisters Johnstown. She was in her early 90s and had been unwell for some time. The deceased was a member of a well known family in that area especially amongst the farming community. Her remains were removed from Doyles Funeral home to Johnstown Church. Funeral mass took place on Monday of last week followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. She is mourned by her brother Jimmy, sister Peg, sister in law, nephew, nieces and extended family to whom sympathy is extended.

ACTIVE RETIREMENT Freshford Active Retirement Group meet each Tuesday afternoon and every second week they go bowling in Kilkenny. Their venue has been changed and their meetings are now being held in the Oasis crèche at 3pm. New members, both male and female, are always most welcome. For more information please contact Patricia on 087 9596394or Joan on 087 6237928

BENEFIT NIGHT

Avery successful benefit race night in aid of Prague House was held at Kilkenny Greyhound Track James Park Kilkenny recently. The organising committee wish to thank all those who supported the race night in any way. All Money raised will fund the much needed sluice room and upgrading of some bedrooms at Prague House and your ongoing support is very much appreciated.

Herbal life: Herb life Nutrition Club started recently in Freshford and continues each Thursday evening at the Squash club premises from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Local rep Sharon O’Leary will be available to talk to you or help and advise you. There is a free evaluation available and also a 3 day trial. If you wish to go along and talk to Sharon any week. You can target your weight loss low energy, weight gain; general health and well being so why not go along and join the Club as a member. Herbalife is a Results driven Nutrition Company. For booking or for more information you can contact Sharon on 086 3853491.

PARISH EVENTS Mon – as from Mon 29th May Mass each Monday morning will be in Prague House at 9.40am. Tuesday to Friday 9.30am. in Freshford Church.

Tues – Mass in St.Catherines Nursing Home – 3pm

Thur –visitation of the sick and housebound in the Tulla area in the afternoon

Fri – visitation of the sick and housebound in Freshford area all morning

Mass in Tulla Church at 7.30pm

Sat- Vigil Mass in Freshford Church at 7.30pm.

Sunday- Mass in Tulla Church at 9.30am

Mass in Freshford Church at 11am .

Corpus Christi Mass and procession will take place on Saturday the 17th June at 7.30pm.

ADORATION Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in the Oratory, Prague House each Friday afternoon from 3 -5pm. All are welcome.

GRAVEYARD MASSES Please note that the annual graveyard mass will take place in St.Lachtains Cemetery Freshford on Sunday 25th June at 11am and in St.Nicholas Cemetery Tulla on Sunday 6th August at9.30am.

Taize Trip

The Youth trip to Taizé in France which is organised by Ossory Youth takes place this year from the 25th June to 2nd July. A week in Taize is an opportunity for reflection and contemplation and a step back from daily life. Bringing people together is also the essence of Taize. It’s a week of meeting young people from different countries and cultures where new friendships are made. Over 100,000 young people from all around the world make the trip to Taizé each year. The trip is open to Transition year, 5th year and Leaving Cert students and Numbers are confined to just 25 young people. For more information, including the cost and application forms, please contact Patrick Bookle of Ossory Youth at (056) 7761200, (087) 2129006 or pbookle@ossoryyouth.com

Soccer News:

Freshford Town Soccer Club are delighted to announce that again this year they will be hosting a FAI summer soccer schools camp. sponsored by Sportsdirect.com it will be taking place at Sportsfield at Woodview from 17th to 21stJuly. All participants will receive 5 days of top quality coaching from FAI accredited coaches. They will also receive an exclusive kit (jersey, shorts, and socks) backpack, football and certificate. The camp is open to boys and girls aged between 6 and 14 and runs from 10:30am to 3pm each day. You can book online at www.summersoccerschools.ie or call 1890653653. The Weekly Soccer training & Skills sessions for 5 -9 year old continue each Saturday at the Sportsfield at Woodview from 12 noon to 1pm. All boys in this age group are most welcome.

Joker Poker Freshford Town Schoolboys Soccer started a new fund raising draw last week which will be held each Sunday night in Kavanaghs Bar. Last week’s winner was Eamon Ryan Moate who won 20e. The Jackpot is 250e. Please support your local club.

VINCENT DE PAUL Freshford Society of St. Vincent de Paul meet on the last Thursday evening of each month at 8pm. If you are seeking help or need more information please contact the Society on their private number 085 7449675

INTERNET SEMINAR St Lachtains National school Freshford hosted a Parents Internet Safety seminar presented by Zeeko on Thursday evening last in the School hall. This was sponsored by the local Acorn Club in conjunction with the School Parents Association. refreshments were served. This was a free event and all those who attended founded it very interesting and helpful.

Enrolments

St. Lachtain's National School is at present open for the process of enrolments for the school year 2017/18. Enrolment packs can be obtained from the school office. For more information or if you require assistance please phone 056 8832400 or email the school at stlachtainns@gmail.com

RELAY FOR LIFE The organisers are very excited about this year’s Relay...Its year 5 and a new venue! This year’s Relay will be held on July 15th and 16th at Kilkenny Rugby Club. Relay is a fantastic family orientated event which raises funds for the Irish Cancer Society. They Celebrate Life and Survivorship, Remember our nearest and dearest at the beautiful Candle of Hope ceremony and Fight Back through community education and giving HOPE to those who may get a cancer diagnosis in the future. They would love to see you and a team of 15 to 20 friends , colleagues or family join them and other people from around Kilkenny at the Rugby Club for 24 hours of Fun filled joy and community spirit. If you have any questions or are interested in submitting a team you can contact relayforlifekilkenny@gmail.com or message them via their Facebook page at Relay for life Kilkenny. You can also contact Josephine Kelly on 087 2925805.

GAA NEWS

St. Lachtains special junior hurling side went down to city side Dicksboro in an entertaining league championship game at Pairc Lachtain on Friday evening last on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-14. It was only in the final moments that the Boro side got the goal that secured victory as the locals had led all the way from the start. Team: Stephen Farrell, Darragh Quinn, Lachtain Kennedy, David Burke, John Bowden, Mark Nolan, Paddy Maher, John Campion, Dennis Lennon, Shane McGree, Keith Hughes, Paddy Killeen, Jonathon Doheny, Barry Hughes, Philip Campion. Subs: Alenander Rafter, Cian Dawson. Hurlers Co-Op Piltown Draw

The Hurlers Co-op Draw in conjunction with Kilkenny County GAA Board and all GAA clubs is again being run with the first draw taking place on Tuesday June 13th. €110,000 in prizes on offer which includes 3 cars and weekend breaks in Ireland. Tickets for this draw are €50 each and are available from any committee member. This is a very valuable source of income to the club as a minimum of €25 per ticket comes straight back to the club. The club will accommodate anyone who wishes to purchase a ticket and can be paid for in installments.

Bord na nOg Cabaret

St. Lachtains Bord na nOg are running a cabaret to raise funds for the staging of Feili na Gael which will be held in Kilkenny/Carlow/ Wexford from 16-18 June. The cabaret will take place in Farrells on Friday night next June 2nd at 9pm. Tickets are €5 and can be got from parents of all players. Freshford will be hosting Setanta of Donegal who will be arriving in Freshford early in the afternoon of Friday 16th June.

Sympathy

St. Lachtains GAA Club would like to extend the sympathy of the club to the White family of Inchbeg on the death of Angela White who was laid to rest recently in Tulla graveyard, also to the Dawson family of Woodview on the death of Paddy Dawson who was laid to rest in St. Lachtains cemetery. Paddy worked in the GAA grounds for a number of years with the local Fas scheme.

Last Man Standing

The Last Man Standing fundraiser run by St. Lachtains GAA Club during the national hurling league proved very popular and had joint winners when Denis/Margaret Lennon and Paddy Killeen divided first prize of €500 and the following shared second place, Johnny Kavanagh, Cathriona Barry, Mary Butler, John Meagher, Nigel Cooke, Shane McGree, Anthony Dawson, Triona Long, Jamie Kennedy, Murty Kennedy and Derek Walsh.

Family Fun Day

St. Lachtain’s GAA Club are running a Family Fun Day at the GAA grounds on Sunday June 11th commencing at 12 noon which will include under age hurling blitz, Freshford’s Fittest Four, Childrens races, bottle stall and other fun and games. BBQ will be available on the day.

Leinster Semi-final Tickets.

Paid up members requiring tickets for the Leinster semi-final Kilkenny v Wexford in Wexford on Saturday June 10th are asked to give their names to Sheila Killeen or Brian Kavanagh by tomorrow night –Thursday 1st June.

50/50 Winner

The new weekly 50/50 draw was held in Kavanaghs last weekend and the lucky winner was Aine Fahy who won €110 The draw which is a fund raising for St.Lachtains Hurling Club will be held each Saturday night in a different pub and the next draw will take place in Farrells Its just €2 per ticket – so be in to win!!

FOROIGE Forage is looking for adult volunteers across county Kilkenny. Whether you have an hour a week, a few hours a month or a day a year, we have a variety of opportunities both behind the scenes and working with young people. With full support and training, you can experience the fun, friendship and adventure of Foróige for yourself, all on a flexible basis. To find out more contact Rosie O’Brien Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677 or rosie.obrien@foroige.ie .

CARD GAME

The weekly Progressive 25 card game is held in Graine Hall each Wednesday evening at 8.45 pm sharp. All are welcome

SYMPATHY Sympathy is extended to Stasia Walsh, The Square and all her family on the death of her sister Chrissie Murphy of Urlingford Road, Johnstown last weekend following a long illness. Funeral Mass took place in Johnstown Church on Tuesday morning followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

BEFRIENDING Eleanor Doyle is Coordinator for Kilkenny & Carlow Contact Befriending & Support organisation for Older People. They cover Kilkenny City fully and County area only where there is a need for an alone with one of their befriending clients and where it cannot be fulfilled by a local group. Please note that there is a change in their address which now is Kilkenny & Carlow Contact, c/o St. Canices Neighbourhood hall, Butts