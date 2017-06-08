North Kilkenny - Galmoy

Church News

June Readers: Saturday Evening - Conor Drennan:

Sunday Morning - Patrick Doyle

June Eucharistic Ministers: Saturday - Helen Glendon & Olivia Nolan

Sunday - Sinead Doherty and David Fogarty

The 8.15pm mass in Galmoy on Saturday evening next June 3rd will be an anniversary mass for Nicholas and Bridie Grace, Bayswell. Parish Choir singing at 10.30am mass every Sunday, all new members welcome. Reminder that there is an Anniversary Book on a table at the top of the Church. We invite parishioners to record the names and anniversaries of deceased loved ones and they will be prayed for during weekend masses.

Handball

Galmoy Handball Club is holding a Féile Na nGael Handball Fundraiser in Maguire’s Lounge on Bank Holiday Friday, 2nd June. There will be live music on the night. Galmoy Handball Club have two teams, consisting of 10 players, participating in Féile on Saturday 10th June with all games taking place in Wexford. A great night is expected and your support would be much appreciated.

Junior B Hurling

Well done to our Junior B Hurlers who successfully negotiated the first hurdle in this year’s North Championship with a win over Blacks and Whites in Galmoy on Saturday night last. Their next outing will also be in Galmoy v Lisdowney at 7.15pm on Friday next June 2nd. Galmoy: Stephen Murphy (0-4 frees), Colm Smith, Brian Doherty, Mick Murphy, Brendan Delaney, Ryan Murphy, Charles Brennan, Donnacha Gray (0-4), Martin Phelan (0-5,0-3frees), Gavin Doherty, Tom Phelan (Castletown), Stephen Maher, Padhric Gray (0-1), James Dunne (0-3), Jack Delaney.

Juvenile Hurling

Well done to Patrick Doyle who was a member of the Kilkenny panel which defeated Meath in Abbottstown on Saturday last. Billy Drennan was a member of the Kilkenny U-14 team which defeated Dublin in Castlecomer on Sunday last. In school’s hurling, David Sherman won a Rice Cup medal with Thurles CBS last week, while Mikie Fitzpatrick from Drom & Inch also featured on that panel.

U-14 Hurling

The Galmoy/Windgap U-14 hurlers secured their third win of the campaign when they overcame a game Conahy Shamrocks side in Galmoy on Friday night. Following good wins over Erin’s Own and the Emeralds, this team are improving as they go along and will face St. Lachtains in Freshford in their next outing on June 8th. Galmoy/Windgap: Killian Doyle (Windgap), Daniel Hanrahan (Galmoy), Seán Purcell (Windgap), Calum Lonergan (Galmoy), Seán Barron (Windgap), Gearóid Phelan (Galmoy), James Darcy (Galmoy), Matt Delaney (Galmoy), David Sherman (Galmoy), Karl McCoy (Windgap), Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Blade O’ Gorman (Windgap), Adam O’ Shea (Windgap), Zak Kennedy (Windgap), Killian Enright (Windgap). Subs used: Jamie Joy (Windgap), Niall O’ Brien (Windgap), Cian Horgan (Windgap), Rohan Lonergan (Galmoy), Jack O’ Shea (Windgap).

Juvenile Rugby

Well done to Fionn Lonergan who played with the Kilkenny U-10 Rugby team in a blitz in The Aviva Stadium on Saturday last.

Coláiste Mhuire Awards

There were some Galmoy boys among the recipients of awards at the Coláiste Mhuire Awards Ceremony on Wednesday night last. Winners of Academic Achievement Awards were Padraig Glendon 3B, Jack Hanrahan 3D and Oisín Phelan L Cert. For having a full attendance, Padraig Glendon received his award of recognition from Mary Hilda Cavanagh. Tipperary Star hurler Noel McGrath was on hand to present the Sports Awards with Gearóid Phelan receiving both a First Year Doubles Handball medal and also a First Year Leinster Badminton medal. Conor Grace and Seán Phelan also received their Leinster U-19 Badminton medals from the Tipperary forward.

Happy 21st

Happy 21st Birthday to Darren Grace, Bayswell who celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday night last. A great night was had by all in Bayswell. Congratulations also to Mary Corcoran, Rathpatrick who celebrated her 21st Birthday with a party in Corcoran’s Bar, Rathdowney last week. A surprise guest for the weekend was Mary’s brother Tom, who flew in from Dubai.

Summer in America

Best wishes to Niamh Sweeney, Moneynamuck, who headed off to New York for three months on Friday last. Niamh will work on placement in Summer Camp organised by her college, Mary Immaculate College of Education.

Sympathy

Our sympathies to the friends and relatives of Chrissie Murphy R.I.P. Johnstown who passed away at the weekend. The deceased was a sister in law of Essie Drennan and Seamus Murphy, Galmoy Village.