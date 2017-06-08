North Kilkenny - Bennettsbridge

LOTTO



No winner on Monday night.

Numbers, 13, 15, 19, 25. Jackpot now €7,000.00.

Tim Drea, Danesfort Road, Brian Coll, Longman, Margaret Nolan, Hillview, Lily Treacy, Post Office, Maura Minogue, Thomastown.

Community Gathering Group

Community Gathering group meets on Wednesdays from 9.45am to 11.15am. This coming Wednesday we have Chair Yoga. Drop in for a cup of tea, scone and a chat. Men welcome also.

For more information please contact 086 2772271

CHURCHGATE COLLECTION

Advance notice of a church gate in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Associationto be held on Saturday and Sunday 17th and 18th June at all masses.

Cards

Great night at the cards last week. Good attendance and nice to welcome some new card players.

First Prize Pat O’Neill/John Drennan and Sean Butler/Paddy Lehane ( 12 games )

Table Prize Marian Comerford/Charlie Hill.

GAA

Bennettsbridge GAA Golf Classic

Bennettsbridge GAA Club is running a Golf Classic in Gowran Park on Friday 23rd June 2017 and Sharon O’Brien Auctioneers is very kindly sponsoring the event. We hope that this Golf classic will be as successful as others in the past for the club so we are putting a big effort into making it attractive with great prizes on offer.

If you would like to support this event you can enter a four person team for €200 which includes a steak dinner in the Ouncel House, Dungarvan. To book a tee time please contact Jim Walsh on 086-2582376. You could also support the event by sponsoring a tee box for €100 or a green for €50 or you could sponsor a prize.

If you would like to support in any way please contact Mary Blanchfield on 087-9113317, Alan Flynn 086-3330836, and Dick O’Neill 086-6010173.

All the proceeds will go towards the ongoing and upcoming development of our club facilities.

Bennettsbridge GAA Field Day

Just a reminder the Annual Field Day takes place in Bennettsbridge Hurling field on Sunday 25th June 2017.

It is a great community day and the Day Promises Lots of Fun for all with Wheel of Fortune, cake sale, raffle, plants, novelty games for all ages, games to test your sporting ability and strength,

Children’s athletics, face painting, Hurling and Camogie blitz, Barbeque, tea/coffee and more. As always we will be looking for your support and would appreciate donations of items for:

BRIC-A-BRAC - Toys, games, books, household items (IN GOOD CONDITION PLEASE)

WHEEL OF FORTUNE PRIZES –

Unwanted presents and unused household items.

BAKING - We need baking for the cake sale and tea tent,

BOTTLE STALL - All types of bottles, small bottles of minerals, cans, bars of chocolate, small

toys etc. needed

Collection days and drop off points are:

Fri 9th June from 2:00pm to 3:30pm – Community Hall

Sat 10th June from 6:30 pm to 7.45pm- Community Hall

Fri 16th from 2:15pm to 3:30pm – Sharon O Brien Auctioneers (Upstairs)

Sat 17th from 6:30 pm to 7.45pm – Sharon O Brien Auctioneers (Upstairs)

Sat 24th June from 6:30pm to 7.45pm – Community Hall

On Sunday the 25th of June, donations can be dropped to @THE GAA PITCH from 8:30am. Raffle tickets available in advance for €2 or 3 for €5!! Great prizes on offer!

We are always looking for help on the day, so, if you are available to volunteer please contact: Alan Flynn 086-3330836 , Dick O’Neill 083-4654035, Samantha McGarry, 087-6317554, Andrea Kelly 087-1226882

Kilkenny Hurler’s Draw

The first draw of the annual Kilkenny Hurlers draw is coming up on Tuesday 13th June and club committee members have been out selling tickets for the last few weeks and best of luck to every one who has bought a ticket. If you would like to purchase a ticket for €50 please do not hesitate to contact any committee member, this entitles you to entry into five draws where cars, holidays and cash can be won and remember as the expression goes ‘If you are not in, you cannot win’.

Best Wishes

The club would like to extend best wishes to Brian Lannon and Pamela Alexander on their upcoming wedding day on Friday 9 th June in Cork. We hope that Brian and Pamela have a wonderful day and wish them many years of health and happiness together.

U21 Win

Kilkenny had a 5 point victory over Dublin in the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship in Nowlan Park last Wednesday night. This was a special night for the Bennettsbridge club with 3 players lining out in the Black and Amber. Both Sean Morrissey and Liam Blanchfield managed to raise the white flag but it was their workrate that most impressed. The game had no goals with both sides having spells of dominance. Jason Cleere was comfortable at centre back and his first touch and deliveries were always first class. Next up in the Semi-Final, Kilkenny face Westmeath who shocked us 12 months ago. We wish the lads continued success at this grade for the summer ahead.

ART GROUP

The Art Group will meet this Saturday at the usual time.

E-MAIL

Items for inclusion in the Bennettsbridge Notes should be e-mailed to, joancleere@gmail.com on or before Sunday at 9pm. Alternatively, contact Joan at 086 8271379 or 056 7727416.